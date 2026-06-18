Ukraine will receive 150,000 drones, over 350 air defense missiles and radars from Britain

On June 18, Britain announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes the supply of 150,000 drones and more than 350 air defense missiles and radars by the end of this year.
Points of attention
- Britain has unveiled a substantial military aid package for Ukraine, featuring 150,000 drones, more than 350 air defense missiles, and radars.
- The assistance, valued at £725 million, aims to bolster Ukraine's air defenses and safeguard its citizens from Russian drone and missile threats.
Ukraine will receive a new package of military aid from Britain
This was reported by the British government.
Britain has announced a £725 million (€836 million) aid package, funded by Ukraine's Emergency Revenue Acceleration (ERA) loan, secured by funds from frozen Russian assets.
The package includes the delivery of 150,000 drones by the end of the year, as well as the transfer of more than 350 missiles for air defense and radar, including light multi-purpose missiles and ground-based radar systems.
The announced package of measures will strengthen Ukraine's air defenses, improve protection against Russian indiscriminate missile and drone attacks, and support Ukraine's domestic defense production.
Britain remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine’s security, and the Prime Minister has in recent weeks commissioned work to increase support for Ukraine in all dimensions, from military equipment to energy support and pressure on Putin’s war machine, to ensure Ukraine’s momentum on the battlefield is maintained until next winter.
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