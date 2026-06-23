Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 118 targets neutralized

During the night of June 22-23, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 135 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 118 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 3 locations.