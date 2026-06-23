Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 118 targets neutralized

During the night of June 22-23, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 135 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Despite the initial success in neutralizing a significant number of enemy targets, Ukrainian soldiers remain vigilant as the air attack continues with several enemy UAVs still in the airspace.
- The call for following safety rules and unity among Ukrainian soldiers underscores the resilience and determination in the face of external threats. Let's hold the sky together for victory!
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 3 locations.
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