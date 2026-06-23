Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 citizens killed, 23 civilians injured

On the afternoon of June 23, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to the latest reports, this airstrike claimed the lives of three civilians.

The Russian army attacks Kryvyi Rih again

At around 11:20, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, announced that the Russian occupiers had launched a missile strike on the city.

The industrial infrastructure has again come under enemy attack.

"Information about the victims is being clarified," Ganzha emphasized. Share

At 11:35 a.m., he clarified that one person was known to have died as a result of the enemy attack.

One person was killed in an enemy attack on Kryvyi Rih. Three people were injured. They are receiving necessary medical care. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

At around 12:50, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike had increased to 3 people.

According to Ganji, two men, ages 30 and 39, are in the hospital in serious condition, and a 62-year-old woman is in extremely serious condition.