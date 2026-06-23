Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: 3 citizens killed, 23 civilians injured

On the afternoon of June 23, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to the latest reports, this airstrike claimed the lives of three civilians.
Points of attention
- Efforts are ongoing to provide necessary medical care to the injured victims and assess the extent of the damage caused by the enemy attack.
- Stay informed on the latest developments regarding the Russian assault on Kryvyi Rih and support the affected individuals and the community during this challenging time.
The Russian army attacks Kryvyi Rih again
At around 11:20, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Oleksandr Ganzha, announced that the Russian occupiers had launched a missile strike on the city.
The industrial infrastructure has again come under enemy attack.
At 11:35 a.m., he clarified that one person was known to have died as a result of the enemy attack.
At around 12:50, it became known that the number of victims of the Russian strike had increased to 3 people.
According to Ganji, two men, ages 30 and 39, are in the hospital in serious condition, and a 62-year-old woman is in extremely serious condition.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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