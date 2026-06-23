8 people killed and 42 injured in Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine

Russian invaders continued to terrorize Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions during June 22-23. Local authorities in the regions reported 8 victims of enemy strikes and 42 more civilian casualties.

Consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine on June 22-23

A 13-year-old boy, a 36-year-old man, and a 73-year-old woman were killed in Russian drone strikes in Sumy Oblast. The National Police of Ukraine reports 13 more victims in the region.

Over the past day, Russian occupiers killed three civilians in Druzhkivka and Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Another civilian was injured.

In addition, the Russian army actively attacked 40 settlements in the Kherson region.

Loud explosions thundered in Kherson, Antonivka, Belozerka, Chornobayvka, Beryslav, and Stanislav.

Local authorities report damage to 4 high-rise buildings, 10 private homes, a cultural institution, a public building, a gas station, a cell tower, and some cars.

As a result of attacks by Russian occupiers on June 22, 12 civilians were injured in the Kherson region.

It is also reported that a 61-year-old resident of Kherson, who was attacked by a Russian drone on June 21 in the Dnipro district of the city, died in the hospital.

The fight for his life lasted for several days in a row.

In Kharkiv region, a 40-year-old man died in the village of Hrushivka, Kupyansky district, as a result of shelling. Eight more people were injured. In Kharkiv, a 48-year-old woman was injured, and in Bogodukhiv, five women aged 32 to 57 and two men were injured. Share

In Zaporizhia region, 7 locals were injured as a result of attacks on the regional center and Zaporizhia district.