8 people killed and 42 injured in Russian attacks on various regions of Ukraine

Russian invaders continued to terrorize Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk regions during June 22-23. Local authorities in the regions reported 8 victims of enemy strikes and 42 more civilian casualties.
Points of attention
- The relentless assaults by Russian occupiers have left a trail of destruction in their wake, with reports of casualties, injuries, and damage to buildings, homes, public facilities, and vehicles across multiple Ukrainian regions.
- The tragic events serve as a grim reminder of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, shedding light on the human cost and devastation brought about by the continued aggression and violence perpetrated by Russian forces.
Consequences of the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukraine on June 22-23
A 13-year-old boy, a 36-year-old man, and a 73-year-old woman were killed in Russian drone strikes in Sumy Oblast. The National Police of Ukraine reports 13 more victims in the region.
Over the past day, Russian occupiers killed three civilians in Druzhkivka and Sloviansk, Donetsk region. Another civilian was injured.
In addition, the Russian army actively attacked 40 settlements in the Kherson region.
Loud explosions thundered in Kherson, Antonivka, Belozerka, Chornobayvka, Beryslav, and Stanislav.
Local authorities report damage to 4 high-rise buildings, 10 private homes, a cultural institution, a public building, a gas station, a cell tower, and some cars.
As a result of attacks by Russian occupiers on June 22, 12 civilians were injured in the Kherson region.
It is also reported that a 61-year-old resident of Kherson, who was attacked by a Russian drone on June 21 in the Dnipro district of the city, died in the hospital.
The fight for his life lasted for several days in a row.
In Zaporizhia region, 7 locals were injured as a result of attacks on the regional center and Zaporizhia district.
In the Dnipro region, the Nikopol, Synelnyky, Kamiansky, and Dnipro districts were hit. One victim was reported there.
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