According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 22, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 11 areas of concentration of manpower, four artillery systems, and three UAV control points of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 23, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/17/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,394,530 (+1,390) people;

armored combat vehicles — 24,812 (+7) units;

artillery systems — 44,604 (+74) units;

MLRS — 1,887 (+1) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,719 (+7) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 368,015 (+1,851) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 110,827 (+626) units;

special equipment — 4,329 (+8) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 80 air strikes, dropping 261 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 9,591 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,957 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.