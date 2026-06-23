Defense forces struck 11 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 22, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully attacked 11 areas of concentration of manpower, four artillery systems, and three UAV control points of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- In a single day, the enemy carried out 80 air strikes, utilized kamikaze drones, and targeted settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops.
- The ongoing conflict highlights the devastating impact on both sides as Ukraine defends its territory against the Russian invasion.
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 23, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/17/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,394,530 (+1,390) people;
armored combat vehicles — 24,812 (+7) units;
artillery systems — 44,604 (+74) units;
MLRS — 1,887 (+1) units;
ground robotic complexes — 1,719 (+7) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 368,015 (+1,851) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 110,827 (+626) units;
special equipment — 4,329 (+8) units.
In addition, it used 9,591 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,957 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.
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