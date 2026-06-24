Last night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces again struck military targets of the Russian army in temporarily occupied Crimea. As a result of the powerful attacks, the entire city of Sevastopol was left without electricity.

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According to eyewitnesses and monitoring channels, a series of loud explosions were heard in Crimea throughout the night.

The main target of the attack was likely the Balaklava TPP in Sevastopol, one of the largest power plants on the peninsula.

According to Mikhail Razvozhaev, a Kremlin protege in Sevastopol, the city was temporarily left without electricity due to a strike on the energy infrastructure.

At the same time, he brazenly declared that the residents would not be scared by the lack of electricity, and added that he would supposedly be able to resolve the situation.

Currently, information about the extent of damage at the Balaklava TPP is being clarified. Representatives of the occupation authorities are trying to calm the population, while at the same time advising to use mobile phone charges economically.

In addition to Sevastopol, explosions that night also occurred in Bakhchisarai, Kerch, and near Mount Ai-Petri, where the radar station of the radio engineering battalion of the Russian Aerospace Forces is located.

There were also reports of explosions and a fire in the area of the thermal power plant in Simferopol.