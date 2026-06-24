SBU strikes Russian military airfields in Crimea
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

SBU strikes Russian military airfields in Crimea

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SBU operations in Crimea on June 24 — first details
Читати українською

On June 24, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed the results of its new operations against Russian forces in temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, the SBU's targets were enemy air defense systems as well as military airfields.

Points of attention

  • The systematic approach of the SBU aims to turn Crimea into a region of continual losses for the Russian army, signaling a strategic effort to reclaim the Ukrainian peninsula.
  • The SBU's operations highlight the ongoing conflict in Crimea and the determination to challenge Russian forces in the region, emphasizing the importance of airspace control in the area.

SBU operations in Crimea on June 24 — first details

Fighters from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center carried out a series of attacks on Russian military facilities in Crimea.

Air defense facilities in the Kerch Strait area were hit, as well as the infrastructure of the Saki and Gvardiyske airfields on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

According to preliminary information, four hangars where aviation equipment was stored were damaged at the Saki airfield.

Also, two installations of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and two Pantsir-S1 complexes were hit near Kerch.

According to the SBU, this is the fourth Pantsir-S1 disabled by Alpha units in this area.

The special services emphasize that Russian troops are gradually losing the ability to effectively control the airspace over Crimea.

Every destroyed air defense complex and every hit military airfield opens up new opportunities for further Ukrainian strikes on the enemy's military infrastructure. The SBU will continue to methodically turn Crimea into a territory of constant losses for the Russian army until it leaves the Ukrainian peninsula.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is delighted with Ukraine's deep strikes on Russia
Trump praised the efforts of the SOU and Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Large-scale purge in the Pentagon. Hegset fires top pro-Ukrainian general
Hegset continues to purge the US Department of Defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Navy and the Coast Guard destroyed 3 Russian boats at once
Navy of the Armed Forces
New Navy and Coast Guard Operation — What Are the Results?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?