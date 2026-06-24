SBU strikes Russian military airfields in Crimea

On June 24, the Security Service of Ukraine revealed the results of its new operations against Russian forces in temporarily occupied Crimea. This time, the SBU's targets were enemy air defense systems as well as military airfields.

SBU operations in Crimea on June 24 — first details

Fighters from the SBU's Alpha Special Operations Center carried out a series of attacks on Russian military facilities in Crimea.

Air defense facilities in the Kerch Strait area were hit, as well as the infrastructure of the Saki and Gvardiyske airfields on the temporarily occupied peninsula.

According to preliminary information, four hangars where aviation equipment was stored were damaged at the Saki airfield.

Also, two installations of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system and two Pantsir-S1 complexes were hit near Kerch.

According to the SBU, this is the fourth Pantsir-S1 disabled by Alpha units in this area.

The special services emphasize that Russian troops are gradually losing the ability to effectively control the airspace over Crimea.