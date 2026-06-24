The Navy and the Coast Guard destroyed 3 Russian boats at once

On the morning of June 24, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that, together with soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, they were able to eliminate 3 boats of the Russian occupiers.

New Navy and Coast Guard Operation — What Are the Results?

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, three enemy unmanned naval boats were detected and destroyed at once, the official statement of the Ukrainian soldiers says. Share

The Ukrainian Navy draws attention to the fact that each such successfully repelled attack is not only a saved life, but also a powerful blow to the plans of the Putin regime.

We will not give the enemy a single chance — neither on land, nor in the air, nor at sea! Together to victory! — the fighters added. Share

They also showed a video of their combat work:

A little later, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that over the past 24 hours they had neutralized 3 Russian attack UAVs of the "SHAHED/Gerber" type.