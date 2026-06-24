The Navy and the Coast Guard destroyed 3 Russian boats at once

On the morning of June 24, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that, together with soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, they were able to eliminate 3 boats of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The successful repelling of attacks by the Ukrainian forces demonstrates their determination to achieve victory and protect their territory from external threats.
- Video footage of the combat work by the Ukrainian Navy showcases the professionalism and effectiveness of the soldiers in carrying out their missions.
New Navy and Coast Guard Operation — What Are the Results?
The Ukrainian Navy draws attention to the fact that each such successfully repelled attack is not only a saved life, but also a powerful blow to the plans of the Putin regime.
They also showed a video of their combat work:
A little later, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that over the past 24 hours they had neutralized 3 Russian attack UAVs of the "SHAHED/Gerber" type.
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