Defense Forces completely destroyed 20 areas of concentration of the Russian army
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Ukraine
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Defense Forces completely destroyed 20 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of June 24, 2026
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 23, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two artillery systems, and five command posts of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The enemy carried out missile strikes, air strikes, and used suicide drones in recent attacks on Ukrainian settlements and troops.
  • The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, with both sides engaging in intense combat actions.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 24, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/17/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,395,790 (+1,260) people;

  • tanks — 12,056 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 24,816 (+4) units;

  • artillery systems — 44,664 (+60) units;

  • MLRS — 1,889 (+2) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,440 (+3) units;

  • ground robotic complexes — 1,726 (+7) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 369,888 (+1,873) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 111,257 (+430) units;

  • special equipment — 4,333 (+4) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out four missile strikes using six missiles and 77 air strikes, during which it dropped 260 guided bombs.

In addition, the invaders used 9,741 suicide drones and carried out 3,159 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.

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