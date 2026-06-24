Defense Forces completely destroyed 20 areas of concentration of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on June 23, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian troops successfully struck 20 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, two artillery systems, and five command posts of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of June 24, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 06/17/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,395,790 (+1,260) people;

tanks — 12,056 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,816 (+4) units;

artillery systems — 44,664 (+60) units;

MLRS — 1,889 (+2) units;

air defense systems — 1,440 (+3) units;

ground robotic complexes — 1,726 (+7) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 369,888 (+1,873) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 111,257 (+430) units;

special equipment — 4,333 (+4) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out four missile strikes using six missiles and 77 air strikes, during which it dropped 260 guided bombs. Share

In addition, the invaders used 9,741 suicide drones and carried out 3,159 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 42 from multiple launch rocket systems.