Trump is delighted with Ukraine's deep strikes on Russia

According to the Financial Times, US leader Donald Trump expressed his admiration for the recent military successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit.
Points of attention
- Discussions during the G7 summit suggest optimistic prospects for increased aid to Ukraine, including the supply of interceptor missiles and licenses for the production of weapons.
- Trump's enthusiasm for Ukraine's recent deep strikes on Russia raises questions about potential changes in US foreign policy dynamics and implications for the conflict in the region.
Trump praised the efforts of the SOU and Zelensky
In comments to the publication, Ukrainian officials, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, said they were noticing signals of a change in Donald Trump's position.
In their opinion, he increasingly supports the idea of increasing aid to Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia to end the war.
At the same time, the interlocutors remain cautious in their assessments. They remind that Trump has previously made statements that were later not implemented.
Despite this, after negotiations involving Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and other world leaders, the Ukrainian side is more optimistic about the prospects for the supply of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems and the granting of licenses for the production of weapons.
According to two sources familiar with the closed-door discussions between the leaders, during the G7 summit last week, Trump was enthusiastic about the new operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The head of the White House admitted this directly to Volodymyr Zelensky.
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