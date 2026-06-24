Trump is delighted with Ukraine's deep strikes on Russia

According to the Financial Times, US leader Donald Trump expressed his admiration for the recent military successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces during a conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

Trump praised the efforts of the SOU and Zelensky

In comments to the publication, Ukrainian officials, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, said they were noticing signals of a change in Donald Trump's position.

In their opinion, he increasingly supports the idea of increasing aid to Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia to end the war.

At the same time, the interlocutors remain cautious in their assessments. They remind that Trump has previously made statements that were later not implemented.

Despite this, after negotiations involving Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump, and other world leaders, the Ukrainian side is more optimistic about the prospects for the supply of interceptor missiles for Patriot systems and the granting of licenses for the production of weapons.

According to two sources familiar with the closed-door discussions between the leaders, during the G7 summit last week, Trump was enthusiastic about the new operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The head of the White House admitted this directly to Volodymyr Zelensky.