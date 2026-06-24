Air defense neutralized 95 out of 101 UAVs during the Russian attack

During the night of June 23-24, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 101 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT — Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 95 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

Six strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as falling debris at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.