Air defense neutralized 95 out of 101 UAVs during the Russian attack

During the night of June 23-24, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 101 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.
Points of attention
- Despite the defense efforts, six strike UAVs managed to hit 5 locations, with falling debris reported at 6 different sites.
- The attack is still ongoing, urging everyone to follow safety rules and support Ukrainian soldiers in holding the sky for victory.
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT — Donetsk, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Six strike UAVs were recorded hitting 5 locations, as well as falling debris at 6 locations.
The attack is ongoing, enemy UAVs are in the airspace.
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