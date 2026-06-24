As the Financial Times has learned, US Defense Secretary Pete Gegeseth is forcing the resignation of high-ranking General Christopher Donaghue. What is important to understand is that he not only currently leads US ground forces in Europe and Africa, but is also responsible for providing assistance to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The reasons behind General Donaghue's resignation remain undisclosed, fueling speculation and concern within the military community about the motives behind the ongoing personnel changes at the Pentagon.
- As General Donaghue prepares to officially end his service in July, the impact of his departure on US military strategy, particularly in relation to Ukraine and countering Russian aggression, is yet to be fully understood.
Hegset continues to purge the US Department of Defense
Journalists report that this personnel decision is part of a large-scale reshuffle at the Pentagon, which is being carried out by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Donaghue was effectively forced out of his position just two months after the firing of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, a move that sparked discontent among the military leadership.
Donaghue is expected to announce his resignation soon, and will officially end his service in July.
The four-star general has extensive combat experience, having served in operations in Iraq, Syria and other hot spots. Donahue was also the last American service member to leave Afghanistan when US troops withdraw in 2021.
In recent years, the general has been one of the key coordinators of American military assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.
At the same time, there are currently no official explanations regarding the reasons for his resignation.
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