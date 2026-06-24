As the Financial Times has learned, US Defense Secretary Pete Gegeseth is forcing the resignation of high-ranking General Christopher Donaghue. What is important to understand is that he not only currently leads US ground forces in Europe and Africa, but is also responsible for providing assistance to Ukraine.

Hegset continues to purge the US Department of Defense

Journalists report that this personnel decision is part of a large-scale reshuffle at the Pentagon, which is being carried out by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Donaghue was effectively forced out of his position just two months after the firing of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, a move that sparked discontent among the military leadership.

Donaghue is expected to announce his resignation soon, and will officially end his service in July.

The four-star general has extensive combat experience, having served in operations in Iraq, Syria and other hot spots. Donahue was also the last American service member to leave Afghanistan when US troops withdraw in 2021.

In recent years, the general has been one of the key coordinators of American military assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.