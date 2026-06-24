NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed to the media that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner have now joined forces to achieve the return of peace in Ukraine.

Trump instructs Rubio and Kushner to help end Russia's war against Ukraine

The Secretary General of the Alliance drew attention to the fact that Ukraine continues to inflict colossal losses on Russia at the front and beyond.

According to him, every month, SOU soldiers neutralize from 30 to 35 thousand Russian soldiers, reports Special Report .

And these are, of course, incredible numbers,” Mark Rutte emphasized. Share

Against this background, he officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump has updated the composition of the team that will deal with the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This time, she was joined by US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, who is known for his pro-Ukrainian position.

Trump's son-in-law, special envoy and businessman Jared Kushner, also remained in the team.

According to Mark Rutte, the successful development of the negotiation track is only possible if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin finally agrees to work on agreements together with the other parties.

However, the Russian dictator has not yet shown any desire to sit down at the negotiating table.