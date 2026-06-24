Rubio and Kushner are actively working on a peace deal for Ukraine
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Politics
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Rubio and Kushner are actively working on a peace deal for Ukraine

Trump instructs Rubio and Kushner to help end Russia's war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte officially confirmed to the media that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner have now joined forces to achieve the return of peace in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • According to Mark Rutte, Ukraine continues to inflict significant losses on Russia, highlighting the ongoing conflict dynamics and the need for diplomatic solutions.
  • The successful resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian war hinges on Putin's willingness to engage in negotiations with all parties involved, a stance he has not yet indicated.

Trump instructs Rubio and Kushner to help end Russia's war against Ukraine

The Secretary General of the Alliance drew attention to the fact that Ukraine continues to inflict colossal losses on Russia at the front and beyond.

According to him, every month, SOU soldiers neutralize from 30 to 35 thousand Russian soldiers, reports Special Report .

And these are, of course, incredible numbers,” Mark Rutte emphasized.

Against this background, he officially confirmed that US President Donald Trump has updated the composition of the team that will deal with the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

This time, she was joined by US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio, who is known for his pro-Ukrainian position.

Trump's son-in-law, special envoy and businessman Jared Kushner, also remained in the team.

According to Mark Rutte, the successful development of the negotiation track is only possible if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin finally agrees to work on agreements together with the other parties.

However, the Russian dictator has not yet shown any desire to sit down at the negotiating table.

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