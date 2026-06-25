USF hit 38 targets in Crimea overnight

On the night of June 25, the unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 38 targets in temporarily occupied Crimea, including air defense systems, fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, and logistics.

Large-scale “bavovna” by the USF in Crimea: what is known

This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, releasing a video of combat work.

The defenders hit, in particular, the Russian ZU-23-2 anti-aircraft gun in Kumovye and three coastal radar stations: one "MR-231" in Mirne, two "Neva-B" in Morske and Zaozerne. Share

Among the targets hit were also the Tavria Thermal Power Plant in Simferopol, the oil depot in Dzhankoy, and gas compressor stations in Zhuravlivka and Klyuchy.