USF hit 38 targets in Crimea overnight

On the night of June 25, the unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 38 targets in temporarily occupied Crimea, including air defense systems, fuel and energy infrastructure facilities, and logistics.
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- Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces successfully struck 38 targets in Crimea overnight, including air defense systems and fuel infrastructures.
- The targets hit in Crimea included anti-aircraft installations, radar stations, and critical infrastructure like power plants and gas compressor stations.
Large-scale “bavovna” by the USF in Crimea: what is known
This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, releasing a video of combat work.
Among the targets hit were also the Tavria Thermal Power Plant in Simferopol, the oil depot in Dzhankoy, and gas compressor stations in Zhuravlivka and Klyuchy.
Among others, the electrical substations PS330/220/110/35 kV "Sevastopol" and PS330 kV "Simferopol" were also affected.
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