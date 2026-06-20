Watch: USF hit an underground gas storage facility in Crimea and a number of military targets on the TOT

The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Hlibiv underground gas storage facility in temporarily occupied Crimea and a number of other targets on the peninsula itself, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian forces conducted strikes on an underground gas storage facility in Crimea and multiple military targets in Ukraine using unmanned systems.
- The strikes targeted crucial objects such as radar stations, armored vehicles, and fuel tankers in different regions of the country.
New “bavovna” from USF on TOT
The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, announced this on Facebook, publishing a video of combat work.
The affected areas include the Glibiv Underground Gas Storage Facility in Dozorne and its research center in Vnukovo (Tarkhankut). The storage facility regulates seasonal and daily gas consumption rates on the peninsula and maintains pressure in the gas transportation system.
Also in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, the Forces of Unmanned Systems hit the "Repeynik" radar station in Kamianske and a diesel locomotive in Rozdolne.
Other affected objects:
enemy radar station P-18 "Terek" in Novovasylivka, Zaporizhia region;
two light armored multi-purpose transporters-tractors of the Russian army ZU-23 in Smolyaninovo and Tarasivka, Luhansk region;
fuel tankers of the invaders in the Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Luhansk regions;
a tank with enemy fuel and lubricants in Bryanka, Luhansk region;
command and observation post of a unit from the 656th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 29th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation in Velika Novoselka, Donetsk region;
logistical transport of Russian troops in Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions.
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