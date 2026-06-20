The forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the facilities of the Hlibiv underground gas storage facility in temporarily occupied Crimea and a number of other targets on the peninsula itself, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions.

New “bavovna” from USF on TOT

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brody, announced this on Facebook, publishing a video of combat work.

The affected areas include the Glibiv Underground Gas Storage Facility in Dozorne and its research center in Vnukovo (Tarkhankut). The storage facility regulates seasonal and daily gas consumption rates on the peninsula and maintains pressure in the gas transportation system.

Also in the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, the Forces of Unmanned Systems hit the "Repeynik" radar station in Kamianske and a diesel locomotive in Rozdolne.

Other affected objects: