On June 16, it became known that the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces carried out an attack on an enemy hub called “Bordel” in Donetsk. The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, specified that this was a lair and warehouses of “Somali”, “Rubikon” and the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the hub 'Bordel' in Donetsk signifies a significant blow to Russian-backed forces in the area, displaying the strength and capability of the Ukrainian military forces.
- The coordinated SBS operation led by Commander Robert 'Magyar' Brovdi demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to defending its territory and countering hostile threats effectively.
Magyar showed a new successful SBS operation
In addition, Magyar announced the entire list of enemy targets hit:
hub “Bordel” (base of units of Somalia, Rubicon and the leadership of the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade 51A), Donetsk city, 9th battalion “Kairos” 414th Motorized Rifle Brigade “Ptakhi Magyara”;
SAM "Osa", Spartak, Donetsk region, 1st SBS OC;
shelter with weapons and military equipment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade, 3rd Army Corps, Debaltseve, Donetsk region;
5 coastal radars;
TPD of aircraft-type UAV pilots, Rozdol, Zaporizhia region;
BP workshop for heavy UAVs of the 14th brigade of the DK, Sokologirsk, Luhansk region, 20th brigade of the K-2 SBS;
UAV unit from the 60th Special Forces Brigade 5A, Mariupol, Donetsk region, 413th Special Forces Battalion "Reid";
enemy logistical transport, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions, 20th Brigade of the K-2 SBS, 2nd Battalion of the Wormbusters of the 414th Brigade of the Ptakhi Magyar SBS.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-