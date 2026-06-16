SBS completely demolished the Russian hub "Bordel" in Donetsk
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Ukraine
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SBS completely demolished the Russian hub "Bordel" in Donetsk

Forces of unmanned systems
Magyar showed a new successful SBS operation
Читати українською

On June 16, it became known that the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces carried out an attack on an enemy hub called “Bordel” in Donetsk. The Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert “Magyar” Brovdi, specified that this was a lair and warehouses of “Somali”, “Rubikon” and the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The destruction of the hub 'Bordel' in Donetsk signifies a significant blow to Russian-backed forces in the area, displaying the strength and capability of the Ukrainian military forces.
  • The coordinated SBS operation led by Commander Robert 'Magyar' Brovdi demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to defending its territory and countering hostile threats effectively.

Magyar showed a new successful SBS operation

What life is like in a wormhole, so are brothels. Among the colorful targets of the SBS Birds on the night of June 15-16 in the operational depth of the enemy were the Osa air defense system, 5 coastal radar stations in Crimea, weapons depots, military equipment and drone workshops, personnel training centers, the logistical movement of worm cargoes in the direction of Paralych, etc.

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Robert "Magyar" Brody

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine

In addition, Magyar announced the entire list of enemy targets hit:

  • hub “Bordel” (base of units of Somalia, Rubicon and the leadership of the 9th Motorized Rifle Brigade 51A), Donetsk city, 9th battalion “Kairos” 414th Motorized Rifle Brigade “Ptakhi Magyara”;

  • SAM "Osa", Spartak, Donetsk region, 1st SBS OC;

  • shelter with weapons and military equipment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Brigade, 3rd Army Corps, Debaltseve, Donetsk region;

  • 5 coastal radars;

  • TPD of aircraft-type UAV pilots, Rozdol, Zaporizhia region;

  • BP workshop for heavy UAVs of the 14th brigade of the DK, Sokologirsk, Luhansk region, 20th brigade of the K-2 SBS;

  • UAV unit from the 60th Special Forces Brigade 5A, Mariupol, Donetsk region, 413th Special Forces Battalion "Reid";

  • enemy logistical transport, Luhansk, Donetsk and Kherson regions, 20th Brigade of the K-2 SBS, 2nd Battalion of the Wormbusters of the 414th Brigade of the Ptakhi Magyar SBS.

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