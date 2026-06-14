Ukraine is changing the entire world order — experts
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine is changing the entire world order — experts

Ukraine has provoked fateful and global changes
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Experts at The New York Times believe that Ukraine has thwarted Russia's plans to build a new world order, and Iran has similarly thwarted the United States in this endeavor. In fact, Kyiv and Tehran have shown the world that big powers really do not have the power to dictate their rules of the game to smaller countries.

Points of attention

  • Kyiv and Tehran have displayed confidence in confronting larger adversaries, showcasing a new era where small countries stand up against traditional superpowers.
  • Former White House adviser Fiona Hill emphasizes that Washington and Moscow have faltered in their attempts to impose conditions on smaller opponents, highlighting their defeats in these conflicts.

Ukraine has provoked fateful and global changes

According to experts, Putin and Trump cherished the hope that they would be able to impose their conditions on smaller countries in a matter of days.

They were convinced that eliminating the enemy's leadership would solve all problems, but everything turned out to be much more complicated.

In fact, Russia and the US have become embroiled in wars from which they will no longer be able to emerge without suffering abnormal losses and a destroyed reputation.

This also indicates that the term "superpower" itself has outlived its usefulness, as small countries no longer allow themselves to be broken and intimidated.

In recent weeks, officials in Kyiv and Tehran have been demonstrating increasingly tough rhetoric, feeling confident in confronting a nominally larger enemy.

The main problem still remains that Putin and Trump are unwilling to admit their defeats and back down.

However, the whole world already knows that they lost their wars to small opponents.

In fact, both Washington and Moscow have failed to achieve the goals they set for themselves, stressed former White House adviser on Russia and Europe Fiona Hill.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin is scaring the world with a "catastrophe" due to the interception of Russian tankers
Russia is panicking over the seizure of its tankers
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What the US-Iran deal entails — first details
What are Iran and the US agreeing on?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Defense forces struck manpower, command posts, and depots of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces - what are the results?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?