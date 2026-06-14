Experts at The New York Times believe that Ukraine has thwarted Russia's plans to build a new world order, and Iran has similarly thwarted the United States in this endeavor. In fact, Kyiv and Tehran have shown the world that big powers really do not have the power to dictate their rules of the game to smaller countries.

Ukraine has provoked fateful and global changes

According to experts, Putin and Trump cherished the hope that they would be able to impose their conditions on smaller countries in a matter of days.

They were convinced that eliminating the enemy's leadership would solve all problems, but everything turned out to be much more complicated.

In fact, Russia and the US have become embroiled in wars from which they will no longer be able to emerge without suffering abnormal losses and a destroyed reputation.

This also indicates that the term "superpower" itself has outlived its usefulness, as small countries no longer allow themselves to be broken and intimidated.

In recent weeks, officials in Kyiv and Tehran have been demonstrating increasingly tough rhetoric, feeling confident in confronting a nominally larger enemy. Share

The main problem still remains that Putin and Trump are unwilling to admit their defeats and back down.

However, the whole world already knows that they lost their wars to small opponents.