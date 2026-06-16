They were afraid to tell Putin that Ukraine had destroyed the cruiser "Moskva"

While in April 2022, Ukraine celebrated one of the most high-profile victories in the war with Russia — the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva — dictator Vladimir Putin had no idea for over a week that it had happened.

Putin does not know the truth about the progress of Russia's war against Ukraine

This information was shared by the former editor-in-chief of the Vesti program on Rossiya-1, Dmitry Skorobutov, reports Echo .

According to him, for the past 15 years, special news releases have been prepared for the head of the Kremlin, in which he is lied to about the state of affairs in Russia.

Let's say at 8 p.m. the regular edition of Vesti aired, after which the editorial team remained. We had, accordingly, instructions on what news to leave in this edition, what to add, where to embellish, where to choose, so that Putin would then show the perfect picture of the beautiful Russia of today. He is such a good president, and look how well they talk about you on TV, — said Skorobutov. Share

As it turned out, Putin also knows very little about the actual course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The situation with the distortion of information especially worsened after Ukraine sank the missile cruiser “Moskva” on April 14, 2022.