They were afraid to tell Putin that Ukraine had destroyed the cruiser "Moskva"

While in April 2022, Ukraine celebrated one of the most high-profile victories in the war with Russia — the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva — dictator Vladimir Putin had no idea for over a week that it had happened.
Points of attention
- The fear of Putin's reaction to Russia's defeats in the war with Ukraine has led to a culture of deceit and embellishment in the news presented to him.
- This revelation sheds light on the manipulative tactics employed to maintain a positive image of Putin and Russia, despite the harsh realities of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Putin does not know the truth about the progress of Russia's war against Ukraine
This information was shared by the former editor-in-chief of the Vesti program on Rossiya-1, Dmitry Skorobutov, reports Echo.
According to him, for the past 15 years, special news releases have been prepared for the head of the Kremlin, in which he is lied to about the state of affairs in Russia.
As it turned out, Putin also knows very little about the actual course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The situation with the distortion of information especially worsened after Ukraine sank the missile cruiser “Moskva” on April 14, 2022.
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