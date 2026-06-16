They were afraid to tell Putin that Ukraine had destroyed the cruiser "Moskva"
Category
Politics
Publication date

They were afraid to tell Putin that Ukraine had destroyed the cruiser "Moskva"

Putin does not know the truth about the progress of Russia's war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

While in April 2022, Ukraine celebrated one of the most high-profile victories in the war with Russia — the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva — dictator Vladimir Putin had no idea for over a week that it had happened.

Points of attention

  • The fear of Putin's reaction to Russia's defeats in the war with Ukraine has led to a culture of deceit and embellishment in the news presented to him.
  • This revelation sheds light on the manipulative tactics employed to maintain a positive image of Putin and Russia, despite the harsh realities of the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Putin does not know the truth about the progress of Russia's war against Ukraine

This information was shared by the former editor-in-chief of the Vesti program on Rossiya-1, Dmitry Skorobutov, reports Echo.

According to him, for the past 15 years, special news releases have been prepared for the head of the Kremlin, in which he is lied to about the state of affairs in Russia.

Let's say at 8 p.m. the regular edition of Vesti aired, after which the editorial team remained. We had, accordingly, instructions on what news to leave in this edition, what to add, where to embellish, where to choose, so that Putin would then show the perfect picture of the beautiful Russia of today. He is such a good president, and look how well they talk about you on TV, — said Skorobutov.

As it turned out, Putin also knows very little about the actual course of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The situation with the distortion of information especially worsened after Ukraine sank the missile cruiser “Moskva” on April 14, 2022.

Putin was kept in the dark for over a week that he no longer had the cruiser "Moscow," that he only had "the second army in the world," Skorobutov noted.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is changing the entire world order — experts
Ukraine has provoked fateful and global changes
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Russia must make a deal." Trump made a demand to Putin after meeting with Zelensky
Trump reveals details of meeting with Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky and Trump agreed on a backstop for Ukraine — what is it about?
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks on June 16 - what was agreed upon

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?