Watch: USF hit armored vehicles and transport of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction
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Ukraine
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Watch: USF hit armored vehicles and transport of the Russian army in the Donetsk direction

Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Читати українською

Unmanned systems forces are striking enemy armored vehicles and transport in the Donetsk direction.

Points of attention

  • Unmanned systems forces are effectively destroying Russian army armored vehicles and transport in the Donetsk direction, as showcased in USF video materials.
  • The use of unmanned systems has significantly reduced enemy mobility and logistics at the front, disrupting their offensive operations.

New successes of the USF in the Donetsk direction

Russian troops use armored vehicles to cover infantry in offensive operations. The destruction of tanks, armored personnel carriers, and heavy vehicles significantly reduces mobility, complicates logistics, and deprives assault groups of armored cover.

In just 2 weeks of June, operators of the 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" impressed:

  • 8 tanks

  • 403 units of heavy vehicles

  • 9 BBM, BMP and APC

  • over 1,600 enemy personnel

The continuous work of SBS operators creates an attrition effect, which limits the operational capabilities of the occupiers and reduces their ability to achieve their goals on certain sections of the front.

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