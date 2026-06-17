Unmanned systems forces are striking enemy armored vehicles and transport in the Donetsk direction.

New successes of the USF in the Donetsk direction

Russian troops use armored vehicles to cover infantry in offensive operations. The destruction of tanks, armored personnel carriers, and heavy vehicles significantly reduces mobility, complicates logistics, and deprives assault groups of armored cover.

In just 2 weeks of June, operators of the 414th Brigade "Birds of the Magyar" impressed:

8 tanks

403 units of heavy vehicles

9 BBM, BMP and APC

over 1,600 enemy personnel

The continuous work of SBS operators creates an attrition effect, which limits the operational capabilities of the occupiers and reduces their ability to achieve their goals on certain sections of the front.