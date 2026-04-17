The occupiers are accumulating troops and equipment on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd

Russian invaders are accumulating forces and resources on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd, Donetsk region.

Russia is accumulating forces in Mirnograd

This was reported by Volodymyr Polevyi, Chief of Communications of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops are pulling resources to the southern outskirts of Myrnograd in the Donetsk region, using residential buildings as natural cover. Share

He noted that "the enemy really has an advantage now within the residential areas of Pokrovska and Myrnograd. It provides him primarily with cover."

Polevy explained that the difficulty of hitting targets there is due to the fact that buildings hinder the operation of conventional tactical FPVs, rather than Middle Strike UAVs with a range of 100 km:

The skyscrapers of Myrnograd and Pokrovska are like mountains, like a forest, standing in front of Russian logistics and covering their radio horizon. Attempts to look behind these skyscrapers with the help of repeaters or scouts are thwarted by the active work of Russian air defense. Even new fiber-optic drones in the city are losing their effectiveness. In dense buildings, the cable simply lies on the ground, bends or breaks off on the sharp corners of buildings that stick out like teeth.

He noted that "despite these technological limitations, the south of Myrnograd is not an absolute "blind spot."