The occupiers are accumulating troops and equipment on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The occupiers are accumulating troops and equipment on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd

The occupiers are accumulating troops and equipment on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd
Читати українською
Source:  Radio Svoboda

Russian invaders are accumulating forces and resources on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Russian invaders are trying to accumulate forces and resources on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd.
  • Using residential buildings as natural cover makes it difficult to hit enemy targets.

Russia is accumulating forces in Mirnograd

This was reported by Volodymyr Polevyi, Chief of Communications of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops are pulling resources to the southern outskirts of Myrnograd in the Donetsk region, using residential buildings as natural cover.

He noted that "the enemy really has an advantage now within the residential areas of Pokrovska and Myrnograd. It provides him primarily with cover."

Polevy explained that the difficulty of hitting targets there is due to the fact that buildings hinder the operation of conventional tactical FPVs, rather than Middle Strike UAVs with a range of 100 km:

The skyscrapers of Myrnograd and Pokrovska are like mountains, like a forest, standing in front of Russian logistics and covering their radio horizon. Attempts to look behind these skyscrapers with the help of repeaters or scouts are thwarted by the active work of Russian air defense. Even new fiber-optic drones in the city are losing their effectiveness. In dense buildings, the cable simply lies on the ground, bends or breaks off on the sharp corners of buildings that stick out like teeth.

He noted that "despite these technological limitations, the south of Myrnograd is not an absolute "blind spot."

Defeats are occurring there, but the complexity of the urban terrain and command priorities currently make this area one of the most difficult for drones to operate.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd. The DSHV announced a new forecast
The Battle for Pokrovsk and Mirnograd — What's Next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian troops significantly increased pressure on Myrnograd
The situation on the front on February 8 - the latest details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?