The occupiers are accumulating troops and equipment on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd

Russian invaders are accumulating forces and resources on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd, Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The Russian invaders are trying to accumulate forces and resources on the southern outskirts of Myrnograd.
- Using residential buildings as natural cover makes it difficult to hit enemy targets.
Russia is accumulating forces in Mirnograd
This was reported by Volodymyr Polevyi, Chief of Communications of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He noted that "the enemy really has an advantage now within the residential areas of Pokrovska and Myrnograd. It provides him primarily with cover."
Polevy explained that the difficulty of hitting targets there is due to the fact that buildings hinder the operation of conventional tactical FPVs, rather than Middle Strike UAVs with a range of 100 km:
The skyscrapers of Myrnograd and Pokrovska are like mountains, like a forest, standing in front of Russian logistics and covering their radio horizon. Attempts to look behind these skyscrapers with the help of repeaters or scouts are thwarted by the active work of Russian air defense. Even new fiber-optic drones in the city are losing their effectiveness. In dense buildings, the cable simply lies on the ground, bends or breaks off on the sharp corners of buildings that stick out like teeth.
He noted that "despite these technological limitations, the south of Myrnograd is not an absolute "blind spot."
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