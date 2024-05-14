New Russian unit carried out offensive on Kharkiv region, British intelligence says

Russia has created a new military unit, the Northern Group, specifically to attack the Kharkiv region.

Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region with the Northern Group

The recently formed Northern Group of Russian troops attacked the Kharkiv region of Ukraine and took control of several villages.

The British Ministry of Defence reported this on Twitter.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 14 May 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/1NsPGy2eF6 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/uVaE2exEAT — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 14, 2024

As noted in the summary, the border town of Vovchansk is almost certainly a direct Russian target and is currently the subject of a battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

According to British intelligence, by opening an additional front line, Russia is almost certainly trying to divert Ukrainian resources from other parts of the front line and endanger Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

It is unlikely that Russia has accumulated sufficient combat power to take the city without diverting additional forces to the area. Share

Russian offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region

On May 10, Russian troops launched an offensive in the north of the Kharkiv region and occupied several settlements. Currently, fighting is taking place in the area of the northern outskirts of the city of Vovchansk.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko, Secretary of the National Security Council, said that more than 30,000 Russian troops are participating in the offensive.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Ukrainian troops will be able to strengthen their positions and stabilise the front in the Kharkiv region within three to four days.