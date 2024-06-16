According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine seeks the defeat of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, and not a temporary truce.
Points of attention
- Real peace in Ukraine is possible only after the defeat of the Russian occupation army, not through a temporary truce.
- Concessions to the aggressor will only support occupation and aggression, leading to disaster.
- A temporary truce will not stop the suffering of millions of Ukrainians under occupation or attract investors.
- Russia will use a temporary truce to consolidate occupation, rearm, and prepare for further aggression.
- The real restoration of Ukraine can only occur by returning all territories occupied by Russia, without concessions.
Why peace in Ukraine is possible only if the occupation army of the Russian Federation is defeated
According to him, there are currently no guarantees that would prevent a repeat attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the event of a peace treaty on the terms of concessions to the aggressor country.
Why a temporary truce is not the way to end the war
In the event of a freeze in the conflict, Russia will gain an advantage and behave even more defiantly.
He noted that a temporary truce will enable the aggressor country to consolidate its occupation of Ukrainian territories and will confirm Russia's right to further aggression and seizure of new territories.
In addition, as Podolyak notes, Russia will insist on the terms of Ukraine's refusal to join NATO without fail.
He noted that the real restoration of Ukraine is possible only if all the territories occupied by Russia are returned.
A temporary cessation of hostilities will not stop the suffering of millions of Ukrainians who remain under occupation, will not give refugees motivation to return from abroad, will not be able to attract investors.
