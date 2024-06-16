According to the adviser to the head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukraine seeks the defeat of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin, and not a temporary truce.

Why peace in Ukraine is possible only if the occupation army of the Russian Federation is defeated

It should be remembered that real peace cannot be achieved at the price of concessions to the aggressor, which only whet his appetite. Otherwise - only the path to disaster - emphasizes Podolyak. Share

According to him, there are currently no guarantees that would prevent a repeat attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation in the event of a peace treaty on the terms of concessions to the aggressor country.

Why a temporary truce is not the way to end the war

In the event of a freeze in the conflict, Russia will gain an advantage and behave even more defiantly.

It will definitely form an active network of provocateur countries that will begin to destabilize the regions more actively. The Kremlin will also use this time to rearm and prepare for a new stage of aggression or aggressions, Podolyak is convinced. Share

He noted that a temporary truce will enable the aggressor country to consolidate its occupation of Ukrainian territories and will confirm Russia's right to further aggression and seizure of new territories.

In addition, as Podolyak notes, Russia will insist on the terms of Ukraine's refusal to join NATO without fail.

This will give the Russian Federation hope and an opportunity to keep Ukraine in its orbit of influence. And this deprives such concepts as "sovereignty" and "subjectivity" of any meaning. This is absolute nonsense for the modern world, - emphasizes the adviser to the head of the OP. Share

He noted that the real restoration of Ukraine is possible only if all the territories occupied by Russia are returned.

A temporary cessation of hostilities will not stop the suffering of millions of Ukrainians who remain under occupation, will not give refugees motivation to return from abroad, will not be able to attract investors.