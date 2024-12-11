The Parliament of Canada approved aid to Ukraine in the amount of almost 600 million dollars
Source:  Ukrinform

The Canadian Parliament has approved the allocation of 764 million Canadian dollars for military aid to Ukraine. This is approximately 587 million US dollars).

  • Canada has approved the allocation of 764 million Canadian dollars in military aid to Ukraine, which is equal to about 587 million US dollars.
  • These funds are intended for the purchase of ammunition, conducting exercises and other measures to increase the country's defense capabilities.
  • Financial aid and support for humanitarian demining and cyber security in Ukraine are also part of the large-scale budget.
  • Canada will transfer the NASAMS air defense system to Ukraine, which is currently in Poland and will soon be delivered to the country.

Canada's Minister of Defense Bill Blair noted that these funds will be used for the purchase of ammunition, training and other necessary measures that will help Ukraine achieve victory.

The allocation is part of a massive C$21 billion budget approved by Parliament. After the adoption of this document, the Canadian government will be able to use the funds for various needs, including national defense.

  • 400 million Canadian dollars (about 307 million US dollars) in financial assistance to Ukraine, which will be allocated through a special IMF account.

  • 45 million Canadian dollars (about 35 million US dollars) to support humanitarian demining and strengthen cyber security in Ukraine.

These measures are part of Canada's broader strategy to support Ukraine in wartime, aimed at strengthening the country's defense capabilities and helping to fight Russian aggression.

According to Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair, the air defense system is now in Poland and should soon be transported across the border.

We closely cooperated with the Americans and the Raytheon manufacturer on the assembly of this system and its delivery, — said the Minister of Defense.

The minister also reminded that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau already had a phone conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyi, informing him about the arrival of NASAMS.

We are working with the Ukrainians to deliver this system purchased by Canada for Ukraine as soon as possible. I expect that soon we will be able to say much more, — Bill Blair was intrigued.

