The path to a just peace can begin in June, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that he expects "the beginning of the path to a just peace" this June in connection with the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.
Preparation for the Global Peace Summit
Zelensky said that Ukraine continues to prepare for the first, inaugural Peace Summit in June.
He emphasized that the world majority must force Russia to make peace and can do it.
Global Peace Summit: What we know
In January 2024, Ukraine and Switzerland started preparations for the Global Peace Summit, during which they plan to discuss the "peace formula".
It is already known that a peace summit will be held from June 15 to 16 at the Bürgenstock resort near the city of Lucerne in Switzerland.
According to The Guardian, the conference will aim to create a framework conducive to comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as "a concrete road map for Russia's participation in the peace process."
The Swiss authorities have not yet made public the full list of participants.
In April, Zelenskyi said that Ukrainian intelligence has accurate information that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan for how to do it: how to reduce the participation of countries, how to act so that peace does not last even longer.
