The path to a just peace can begin in June, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that he expects "the beginning of the path to a just peace" this June in connection with the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Preparation for the Global Peace Summit

Zelensky said that Ukraine continues to prepare for the first, inaugural Peace Summit in June.

And our team is now, along with the teams of key partners, working to make the Summit truly global. We can say for sure: all continents will be represented - different parts of the world, different views on global development. But they are all united by the same recognition that the UN Charter and basic international conventions are binding documents for every state in the world, including one like Russia, where madness reigns. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

He emphasized that the world majority must force Russia to make peace and can do it.

It is in June that the path to a just peace can begin.

Global Peace Summit: What we know

In January 2024, Ukraine and Switzerland started preparations for the Global Peace Summit, during which they plan to discuss the "peace formula".

It is already known that a peace summit will be held from June 15 to 16 at the Bürgenstock resort near the city of Lucerne in Switzerland.

According to The Guardian, the conference will aim to create a framework conducive to comprehensive and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as "a concrete road map for Russia's participation in the peace process."

The Swiss authorities have not yet made public the full list of participants.

In April, Zelenskyi said that Ukrainian intelligence has accurate information that Russia not only wants to disrupt the Peace Summit, but also has a specific plan for how to do it: how to reduce the participation of countries, how to act so that peace does not last even longer.