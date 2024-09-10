The Pentagon denied information about the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Pentagon denied information about the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian army

US Department of Defense
The Pentagon denied information about the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian army
Читати українською

The representative of the Pentagon, General Patrick Ryder, said that specific geographical information regarding the seizure of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon denies the information about the seizure of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine by Russian troops.
  • The USA has no concrete evidence to confirm the capture of the city by the Russian army.
  • More than 160 combat clashes have been recorded at the front, Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled attacks by enemy units in various directions.
  • The Pentagon supports Ukraine and emphasizes the strategic importance of holding the city of Pokrovsk in the east of the country.

The Pentagon announced details of the situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Commenting on the Russian Federation's claims about the capture of territory near Pokrovsk, Pentagon representative General Patrick Ryder noted that "intense fighting is ongoing outside Pokrovsk."

However, there is currently no specific geographic information about what the Russian army captured.

We know that they have made some gradual gains in the recent past as they continue their advance towards Pokrovsk. What they are doing is the Russians are trying to break into this city. They are not there yet. They're not necessarily close to capturing this city, Ryder said.

When asked if the US believed Russia had taken the city, Ryder said no.

This city, in particular, is at a strategic crossroads, especially in terms of lines of communication. And that is why it is certainly important for Ukraine to continue to hold it. And I know they're making a significant effort to do that," said a Pentagon spokesman.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 167 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • There were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

  • The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near eight different settlements. Emphasis was placed near Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.

  • In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirnyi and Zvanivka.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novogrodivka.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
National Guardsmen of "Kara-Daga" stole a tank from the occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction ― video
Tank T-72
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff Latest: the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian defenders conduct counterattacks in the Pokrovsky direction
Ukraine has a chance to save Pokrovsk from occupation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?