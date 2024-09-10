The Pentagon denied information about the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian army

The representative of the Pentagon, General Patrick Ryder, said that specific geographical information regarding the seizure of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers.

The Pentagon announced details of the situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Commenting on the Russian Federation's claims about the capture of territory near Pokrovsk, Pentagon representative General Patrick Ryder noted that "intense fighting is ongoing outside Pokrovsk."

However, there is currently no specific geographic information about what the Russian army captured.

We know that they have made some gradual gains in the recent past as they continue their advance towards Pokrovsk. What they are doing is the Russians are trying to break into this city. They are not there yet. They're not necessarily close to capturing this city, Ryder said. Share

When asked if the US believed Russia had taken the city, Ryder said no.

This city, in particular, is at a strategic crossroads, especially in terms of lines of communication. And that is why it is certainly important for Ukraine to continue to hold it. And I know they're making a significant effort to do that," said a Pentagon spokesman. Share

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 167 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near eight different settlements. Emphasis was placed near Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirnyi and Zvanivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.