The Pentagon denied information about the capture of Pokrovsk by the Russian army

The representative of the Pentagon, General Patrick Ryder, said that specific geographical information regarding the seizure of Pokrovsk by the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- The Pentagon denies the information about the seizure of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine by Russian troops.
- The USA has no concrete evidence to confirm the capture of the city by the Russian army.
- More than 160 combat clashes have been recorded at the front, Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled attacks by enemy units in various directions.
- The Pentagon supports Ukraine and emphasizes the strategic importance of holding the city of Pokrovsk in the east of the country.
The Pentagon announced details of the situation in the Pokrovsky direction
Commenting on the Russian Federation's claims about the capture of territory near Pokrovsk, Pentagon representative General Patrick Ryder noted that "intense fighting is ongoing outside Pokrovsk."
However, there is currently no specific geographic information about what the Russian army captured.
When asked if the US believed Russia had taken the city, Ryder said no.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 167 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near eight different settlements. Emphasis was placed near Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirnyi and Zvanivka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.
