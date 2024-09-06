General Staff Latest: the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions remain the hottest on the front

The hottest on September 6 was in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been 102 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the army of the Russian Federation.

Actual situation on September 6 in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 06/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today , in the Kharkiv direction, the Russians carried out one attack near Vovchansk, where the fighting is currently ongoing. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out offensive actions 12 times near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestovo and Stelmakhivka. Eight attacks have been stopped, four are continuing. The occupiers also hit the Stelmakhivka and Petropavlivka districts with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked the positions of our defenders nine times near Novoehorivka, Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Terni, Torsky, and Dibrova. Five battles have been completed, four are ongoing.

On the Siverskyi direction, during the day, the enemy advanced near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Spirnyi. Two skirmishes continue near Verkhnokamyanskyi.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out three assaults near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka. Defense forces repelled enemy attacks.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers carried out five attacks — they advanced near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Four attacks have been completed, one more is in progress.

In addition, the invaders carried out airstrikes on Toretsk and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out assaults in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Zelene Pole, Vozdvizhenka, Novotroitske, Grodivka, Novogrodivka and Mykhailivka. The most active actions of the enemy are observed near Novogrodivka, where more than a third of all offensive actions took place. In total, the Defense Forces repulsed 20 attacks, seven clashes are ongoing. The losses of the enemy are specified. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of Alexandropol.

A tense situation in the Kurakhiv region , where the invaders attacked 32 times near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Georgiivka. Six fights are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out five assaults near Vodyanyi and Staromayorsk. Attacks stopped.

In the Dnieper direction, five enemy attacks were repulsed, the enemy had no success.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 6, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 06.09.24 approximately amounted to: