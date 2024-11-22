General Staff: the Pokrovsky, Kurakhivskyi and Vremivskyi directions remain the hottest at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 118 combat clashes took place at the front. The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in the Pokrovsky, Kurakhivskyi and Vremivskyi directions. Our defenders stop the enemy, hold the lines and destroy the plans of the Russians.

Current situation at the front on November 22

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on November 22, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

During the day, a number of settlements in the Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions were affected by enemy terrorist attacks. The enemy fired artillery at Bleshna, Oleksandria, Timofiivka, Turya, Obodam, and Zhuravka.

According to the available information, the enemy carried out four airstrikes on Kurshchyna today, shooting down four anti-aircraft missiles. Ukrainian soldiers are also repelling enemy attacks in this direction, of which there are already 19 today.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyan direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the Green Grove area during the day. There is a battle going on there.

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman direction. Fighting took place near Grekivka, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Torsky and Terni. One battle is ongoing. Enemy bomber aircraft struck in the Ivanovka area.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Belogorivka, Zakitny, and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repel the attack of the occupiers in the Stupochky area.

In the Toretsk direction, the invader attacked three times in the Toretsk area. Two attacks have been repulsed, one battle is still going on.

High activity of the enemy is currently maintained in the Pokrovsky direction. Clashes of varying intensity broke out 29 times today in Myrolyubivka, Promeny, Lysivka, Sukhoi Yar, Pustinka, Hryhorivka, Dachensky, Petrivka and Pushkin districts. Currently, five clashes are ongoing in Myrolyubivka, Sukhoi Yar, Petrivka and Pustinka districts.

The tense situation remains in the Kurakhiv direction. Eleven assaults were repulsed near Berestki, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhovo, Katerynivka, Romanivka, and Antonivka, and ten more battles are currently underway.

In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor is trying to advance on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders near Trudovy, Kostyantynopolsky, Rozlyv, Rozdolny, Suhy Yali, and Novodarivka. Fourteen attacks have already been repelled, nine are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes with air defense systems in the areas of Velika Novosilka and Novy Komar.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults. Kozatske was hit by an airstrike.

What is known about the current and total losses of the occupiers of the Russian Federation

According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the war, the occupying army of the Russian Federation has already lost 728,300 soldiers.

personnel — about 728,300 (+1,050) people were liquidated;

tanks — 9399 (+1) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 19,156 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 20,736 (+5) units;

RSZV — 1254 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 14 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 19,260 (+1) units;

cruise missiles — 2,764 (+8) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 29 thousand 777 (+32) units;

special equipment — 3 thousand 675 (+1) units.

Missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces struck one blow against an important enemy target last day.