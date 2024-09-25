The President of the Czech Republic explained his scandalous statement regarding the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, explained his words about the need for a realistic approach of Ukraine to military goals and the possible temporary control of part of the Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation. He warned that expectations of a quick and final victory for Ukraine could allegedly be dangerous for all parties.
Points of attention
- According to Peter Paul, it is important to evaluate and support any plans proposed to end the war, but not at any cost.
- The President of the Czech Republic emphasized the need to be realistic about the terms and cost of achieving the goal of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
- According to him, the Ukrainian people should temporarily come to terms with the Russian occupation and look for realistic approaches to restoring the territories.
The President of the Czech Republic believes that it is necessary to "be realistic"
The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, emphasized that if the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, proposes a plan to end Russian aggression, it should be appreciated and supported, but not at any cost.
The President of the Czech Republic also noted that his position reflects a "long-term view of the situation."
According to him, it is necessary to pay attention to what is possible to achieve in real conditions.
What Pavel said about Ukraine
According to Czech leader Petr Pavel, the Ukrainian people and their allies need to temporarily come to terms with the Russian occupation of part of the country.
He drew attention to the fact that Russian-friendly populist leaders, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are undermining European unity through war, and conflict fatigue is "growing everywhere."
According to the president of the Czech Republic, the most likely outcome of the war (Russia against Ukraine — ed.) will be that part of the Ukrainian territory will temporarily be under Russian occupation.
He also suggested that this "temporary thing" could last for years.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-