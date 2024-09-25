The President of the Czech Republic explained his scandalous statement regarding the territories of Ukraine occupied by the Russian Federation
Source:  Novinky.cz

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, explained his words about the need for a realistic approach of Ukraine to military goals and the possible temporary control of part of the Ukrainian territories by the Russian Federation. He warned that expectations of a quick and final victory for Ukraine could allegedly be dangerous for all parties.

Points of attention

 

  • According to Peter Paul, it is important to evaluate and support any plans proposed to end the war, but not at any cost.
  • The President of the Czech Republic emphasized the need to be realistic about the terms and cost of achieving the goal of Ukraine's territorial integrity.
  • According to him, the Ukrainian people should temporarily come to terms with the Russian occupation and look for realistic approaches to restoring the territories.

The President of the Czech Republic believes that it is necessary to "be realistic"

The President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, emphasized that if the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, proposes a plan to end Russian aggression, it should be appreciated and supported, but not at any cost.

The President of the Czech Republic also noted that his position reflects a "long-term view of the situation."

I didn't say anything new. Back at the Munich conference last year, I warned about the dangers of inflated expectations.

Peter Pavel

Peter Pavel

President of the Czech Republic

According to him, it is necessary to pay attention to what is possible to achieve in real conditions.

I have always supported the idea of restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity, but we need to be realistic about the timing and cost of this goal. A victory over Russia at the cost of massive losses of the Ukrainian population cannot be considered a real victory, — said Petr Pavel.

What Pavel said about Ukraine

According to Czech leader Petr Pavel, the Ukrainian people and their allies need to temporarily come to terms with the Russian occupation of part of the country.

He drew attention to the fact that Russian-friendly populist leaders, such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, are undermining European unity through war, and conflict fatigue is "growing everywhere."

Ukraine "will have to be realistic" about its prospects of returning the territories occupied by Russia, Pavel said in an interview.

According to the president of the Czech Republic, the most likely outcome of the war (Russia against Ukraine — ed.) will be that part of the Ukrainian territory will temporarily be under Russian occupation.

He also suggested that this "temporary thing" could last for years.

Petr Pavel

