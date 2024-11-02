The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, came under a barrage of criticism from the ambassador of Great Britain in Bratislava, Nigel Baker. The latter was indignant that the politician gave an interview to the henchman of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and famous propagandist Olga Skabeeva.
Fico continues to cooperate with Russia
Reacting to the statements of the British diplomat, the leader of Slovakia began to cynically demand from the ambassador not to interfere in the policy of his government.
Moreover, he added that "Slovakia is not a colony of Great Britain."
It is important to understand that the British ambassador, Nigel Baker, published a post on social networks in which he expressed his regret that Fitzo agreed to an interview with a propagandist who is under sanctions of Great Britain and the European Union.
According to the diplomat, the recent statements of the Slovak leader that the West does not want peace are not true.
Byker once again reminded that the fastest way to peace would be the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.
The Prime Minister of the Czech Republic also commented on the scandal surrounding Fico
According to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fial, he considers the participation of his Slovak colleague Robert Fico in the program of the Russian propagandist Olga Skabeeva to be a mistake.
In addition, Fial added that he is not going to turn a blind eye to the differences in foreign policy between the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
He is also outraged by the fact that Fico blames the West for everything, and not Russia, which started the war against Ukraine.
