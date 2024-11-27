The pro-Russian party of Georgia nominated an ex-football player for the post of president

The ruling party of Georgia "Georgian Dream" nominated its candidate for the post of the country's president. He became former football player Mykhail Kavelashvili.

What is known about the presidential candidate from the "Georgian Dream"

As noted, Mykhail Kavelashvili is one of the leaders of the People's Power group, which has formally separated. He was a member of the Parliament of Georgia of the 9th and 10th convocations.

In the last elections on October 26, Kavelashvili entered the parliament at number 18 on the list of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Kavelashvili is also known as a football veteran. He started his sports career in the Tbilisi "Lokomotiv", after which he moved to the "Dynamo" club, which became the champion of Georgia six times.

In 1995, the football player joined the Russian club "Spartak-Alania", and in 1996 he moved to "Manchester City". Subsequently, Kavelashvili played for Swiss clubs and played for the Georgian national team.

This year, for the first time in Georgia, the president will be elected not by the people, but by an electoral college, the majority of which belongs to the Georgian Dream party.

Presidential elections will be held on December 14 in the parliament building, and the inauguration of the new head of state is scheduled for December 29.

Parliamentary elections in Georgia: what is known

Voting in the parliamentary elections took place in Georgia on October 26. International observers reported pressure and intimidation.

President Salome Zurabishvili refused to recognize the election, the results of which she called "totally falsified." Share

The Central Election Commission of Georgia published preliminary voting results, according to which the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" won 54.273%.

Ex-president Saakashvili's party "Unity - National Movement", "Coalition for Changes", opposition forces "Gakharia - for Georgia" and "Lelo" declared that they do not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections. They demand re-elections to be organized by the "international administration".

