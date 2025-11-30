Queen Camilla of Great Britain has called on her country, as well as the entire international community, to "stand up to tyranny" in order to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
- The Queen honored veterans who participated in military conflicts on the territory of Ukraine in the past.
- She also called on European countries to stand firmly side by side for the future of Ukraine.
The Queen of Britain calls for saving Ukraine
Camilla believes the country's "determination" will make it possible to find a solution to another devastating and brutal war.
As part of her speech, the Queen also paid tribute to the predecessors of The Rifles, of which she is Commander-in-Chief.
What is important to understand is that they were the ones who fought in the Crimean War in the 1850s.
According to her, right now it is quite appropriate to turn back time 170 years, when the predecessors of "The Rifles" stood shoulder to shoulder with our European allies in the territory of modern-day Ukraine.
