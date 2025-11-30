The Queen of Britain appealed to the world to save Ukraine
Source:  The Telegraph

Queen Camilla of Great Britain has called on her country, as well as the entire international community, to "stand up to tyranny" in order to end Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

  • The Queen honored veterans who participated in military conflicts on the territory of Ukraine in the past.
  • She also called on European countries to stand firmly side by side for the future of Ukraine.

Camilla believes the country's "determination" will make it possible to find a solution to another devastating and brutal war.

As part of her speech, the Queen also paid tribute to the predecessors of The Rifles, of which she is Commander-in-Chief.

What is important to understand is that they were the ones who fought in the Crimean War in the 1850s.

"We recently celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Victory in Europe and the Victory over Japan. During these celebrations, I was fortunate to speak privately with many of our veterans, who made a clear and unanimous request: the path to peace must be paved with the same energy and determination with which our armed forces prepare for battle," Camilla emphasized.

According to her, right now it is quite appropriate to turn back time 170 years, when the predecessors of "The Rifles" stood shoulder to shoulder with our European allies in the territory of modern-day Ukraine.

"Let us hope, as our predecessors did, that our determination to stand up to tyranny in this same region will once again help find a solution to another devastating and brutal war," the Queen urged.

