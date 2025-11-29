The founder of the "Sitting Russia" foundation, human rights activist Olga Romanova, has officially confirmed that she has recently recorded many cases of Russian police officers and representatives of other law enforcement agencies fleeing to the West because they do not want to be part of the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russian security forces began to flee en masse from the aggressor country

In an interview with the "We Can Explain" project, Romanova said that it was after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine that isolated cases of escapes grew into a mass flow — and it was "quite serious."

These are FSVP employees (prisoners — ed.), high-level investigators, and prosecutors. I've probably had dozens of them pass through me. I'm currently working with five of them all the time," the human rights activist said. Share

She also officially confirmed that the highest-ranking representative of the Russian repressive apparatus who fled to the West (of which she is aware) is an investigator for particularly important cases of the Central Office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

By the way, right now he is working on a dissertation at a British university on the issues of human rights protection in an aggressor country.

In addition, it is noted that 4 high-ranking FSVP employees testified at the International Criminal Court and testify during universal jurisdiction, that is, during the recording of war crimes.