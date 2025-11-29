A mass exodus of security forces from Russia has begun — what is happening?
A mass exodus of security forces from Russia has begun — what is happening?

Source:  online.ua

The founder of the "Sitting Russia" foundation, human rights activist Olga Romanova, has officially confirmed that she has recently recorded many cases of Russian police officers and representatives of other law enforcement agencies fleeing to the West because they do not want to be part of the regime of dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The 'Sitting Russia' foundation founder has confirmed the significant increase in security forces fleeing amidst the conflict.
  • This mass exodus raises questions about the stability and integrity of Russia's law enforcement agencies.

In an interview with the "We Can Explain" project, Romanova said that it was after the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine that isolated cases of escapes grew into a mass flow — and it was "quite serious."

These are FSVP employees (prisoners — ed.), high-level investigators, and prosecutors. I've probably had dozens of them pass through me. I'm currently working with five of them all the time," the human rights activist said.

She also officially confirmed that the highest-ranking representative of the Russian repressive apparatus who fled to the West (of which she is aware) is an investigator for particularly important cases of the Central Office of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

By the way, right now he is working on a dissertation at a British university on the issues of human rights protection in an aggressor country.

In addition, it is noted that 4 high-ranking FSVP employees testified at the International Criminal Court and testify during universal jurisdiction, that is, during the recording of war crimes.

"They witnessed orders to torture Ukrainian citizens in Russian prisons," Romanova explained.

Zelensky announced his new decision

