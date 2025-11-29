"It's time." Zelensky ordered to change Ukraine's defense plan

On November 29, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy listened to a report by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and revealed several key elements. First of all, it concerns a change in the defense plan.

Zelensky announced his new decision

It is time to change the basic documents on Ukraine's defense, in particular the defense plan of our state. The course of hostilities has demonstrated what exactly should become the updated priorities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State and the Minister of Defense have already agreed that the Ministry of Defense team will develop detailed proposals for changes and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for approval.

In addition, it is indicated that Denys Shmyhal reported to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on business trips to Mykolaiv and Kherson regions, as well as on protection measures.

The focus was on the protection of critical infrastructure and the allocation of appropriate resources.

It is important that the government and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine fully provide the necessary funding for the purchase, in particular, of drones for combat brigades, and yesterday they financed the next monthly tranche of the subvention for combat brigades in the amount of UAH 4.3 billion, Zelenskyy said. Share

In addition, he confirmed that an additional UAH 8 billion was allocated to finance the Drone Line.