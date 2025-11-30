The Telegraph draws attention to the fact that the Russian military command is increasingly throwing occupiers into battle without protective helmets and body armor. This indicates that the Russian army despises its own soldiers and is also unable to promptly solve all its problems.

The phenomenon of “disposable” soldiers in the Russian army

A statement on this occasion was made by the deputy commander of the 2nd mechanized battalion of the 66th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ihor Komok.

According to him, the described Russian "tactics" of fighting can be considered a truly new trend, because in 2024 no one recorded such cases.

Helmets were only in four groups out of the last 20… That is, these are not isolated cases,” Komok said. Share

Dmytro Zhmaylo, executive director of the Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, also commented.

He pointed out that it is "quite a common occurrence" to see soldiers without protective equipment.

What is important to understand is that the main reason is the colossal losses of the Russian army, which led to a shortage of supplies, weapons, and ammunition.