The Rada dismissed the ministers of justice and energy
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
On November 19, it was officially announced that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to dismiss Justice Minister Herman Galushchenko. An identical decision was made regarding Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Points of attention

  • The dismissal of key ministers raises questions about the government's stance on accountability and transparency in Ukraine.
  • The events surrounding the dismissal of the ministers highlight the ongoing political dynamics and challenges faced by the Ukrainian government.

On November 19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to dismiss the Minister of Justice Herman Galushchenko.

This became known during a parliamentary session.

323 people's deputies voted for the release.

Svitlana Hrynchuk also lost her position — she headed the Ministry of Energy in Yulia Svyrydenko's Cabinet for a few months — from July 17, 2025.

315 people's deputies voted for this decision.

Back on November 12, Grinchuk wrote a letter of resignation amid a high-profile corruption scandal.

"I wrote a letter of resignation. The position was never an end in itself for me," she assured.

According to Grinchuk, within the framework of her professional activities, "there were no violations of the law." "Such facts cannot exist in principle," she claims.

At the same time, she added that speculation on this topic is "inappropriate" and "time will put everything in its place."

