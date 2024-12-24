The Rada refuted the fake about lowering the mobilization age
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Rada refuted the fake about lowering the mobilization age

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Mobilization in Ukraine
Читати українською

Representatives of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence have denied a widespread fake report about the alleged lowering of the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 years.

Points of attention

  • The Rada refuted fake reports about the alleged lowering of the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 years, emphasizing the importance of fully equipping the armed forces.
  • No draft laws on lowering the mobilization age have been considered in the parliament or the relevant committee, addressing the misinformation spread by various Ukrainian media outlets.
  • Western partners raised the issue of lowering mobilization age, but there has been no concrete discussion or plans to implement it in Ukraine, emphasizing the country's need for modern weapons and military equipment.
  • The priority in Ukraine is to fully arm all military units, improve the incentive system for contractual army service, and enhance the conditions of military service.
  • The focus remains on strengthening the armed forces and enhancing the recruiting system, dispelling false information and emphasizing the country's strategic defense priorities.

Where did the fake news about lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 come from?

The parliamentary committee on national defense emphasized that no draft laws on lowering the mobilization age from 25 to 18 years have been considered and are not planned to be considered either in parliament or in the relevant committee.

The parliamentarians emphasized that the relevant information disseminated by a number of Ukrainian media outlets is false.

What the Council says

At the same time, the head of the committee, People's Deputy Oleksandr Zavitnevych, in a comment to journalists of the ArmiyaInform publication, noted that Western partners did indeed raise this issue.

Referring to my experience and the experience of my colleagues on the committee, I can say that there has never been any categoricalness or even discussion on this issue. Yes, sometimes partners have shown interest in whether our plans include lowering the mobilization age. But this has never determined the nature of our conversations in discussing security assistance to Ukraine, — emphasized Zavitnevych.

According to him, currently Ukraine primarily needs an appropriate amount of modern weapons and military equipment.

The priority is to fully arm all formed units. Reserves should be used to improve the system of incentives for the contractual form of joining the army, to improve the recruiting company both at the level of the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff, and the units themselves, and the conditions of military service, — emphasizes Zavitnevych.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Martial law and general mobilization continued in Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Martial law and general mobilization continued in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky responded to the calls of the United States to lower the mobilization age in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky responded to the calls of the United States to lower the mobilization age in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?