Representatives of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence have denied a widespread fake report about the alleged lowering of the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 years.
Points of attention
- The Rada refuted fake reports about the alleged lowering of the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 years, emphasizing the importance of fully equipping the armed forces.
- No draft laws on lowering the mobilization age have been considered in the parliament or the relevant committee, addressing the misinformation spread by various Ukrainian media outlets.
- Western partners raised the issue of lowering mobilization age, but there has been no concrete discussion or plans to implement it in Ukraine, emphasizing the country's need for modern weapons and military equipment.
- The priority in Ukraine is to fully arm all military units, improve the incentive system for contractual army service, and enhance the conditions of military service.
- The focus remains on strengthening the armed forces and enhancing the recruiting system, dispelling false information and emphasizing the country's strategic defense priorities.
Where did the fake news about lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 come from?
The parliamentary committee on national defense emphasized that no draft laws on lowering the mobilization age from 25 to 18 years have been considered and are not planned to be considered either in parliament or in the relevant committee.
The parliamentarians emphasized that the relevant information disseminated by a number of Ukrainian media outlets is false.
What the Council says
At the same time, the head of the committee, People's Deputy Oleksandr Zavitnevych, in a comment to journalists of the ArmiyaInform publication, noted that Western partners did indeed raise this issue.
According to him, currently Ukraine primarily needs an appropriate amount of modern weapons and military equipment.
