Representatives of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence have denied a widespread fake report about the alleged lowering of the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 years.

Where did the fake news about lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 come from?

The parliamentary committee on national defense emphasized that no draft laws on lowering the mobilization age from 25 to 18 years have been considered and are not planned to be considered either in parliament or in the relevant committee.

The parliamentarians emphasized that the relevant information disseminated by a number of Ukrainian media outlets is false.

What the Council says

At the same time, the head of the committee, People's Deputy Oleksandr Zavitnevych, in a comment to journalists of the ArmiyaInform publication, noted that Western partners did indeed raise this issue.

Referring to my experience and the experience of my colleagues on the committee, I can say that there has never been any categoricalness or even discussion on this issue. Yes, sometimes partners have shown interest in whether our plans include lowering the mobilization age. But this has never determined the nature of our conversations in discussing security assistance to Ukraine, — emphasized Zavitnevych.

According to him, currently Ukraine primarily needs an appropriate amount of modern weapons and military equipment.