Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stressed that the key priority should be to provide the country with missiles and reduce Russia's military potential, not to lower the draft age. He stressed that shortcomings in technical support and training should not be compensated for by recruiting young soldiers.

There is a lot of talk in the media about lowering the draft age for Ukrainians to be sent to the front. We must focus on equipping existing crews with equipment and training personnel to use this equipment. We must not compensate for the lack of equipment and training by the youth of soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state also noted that the priority should be the supply of missiles and the reduction of Russia's military potential, and not the reduction of the conscription age in Ukraine. He emphasized that the goal should be to save as many lives as possible, not to keep weapons in warehouses.

The most important thing is to work together on how to end this war. This is our priority. This is what we focused on when we met in Paris, and it was a very productive conversation. I once again express my gratitude to President Macron for organizing it, as well as my deep gratitude to President Trump for his firm determination to end this war justly, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized. Share

The President added that this is the right approach and it is important that all the details are carefully worked out to ensure a truly lasting peace.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also noted that America is capable of achieving extraordinary results. And to succeed in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, we need the unity of America, Europe and everyone in the world who values security, as well as strong positions and guarantees of peace.

I told President Trump that Putin is only afraid of him and maybe China. And it's true. Only determination can bring this war to a just conclusion and ensure lasting peace. It is necessary to act now to restore the proper international order, concluded the President of Ukraine. Share

What preceded this?

On December 9, a representative of the US State Department, Matthew Miller, said that if the mobilization age in Ukraine is lowered to 18, then all recruits will be provided with full equipment.

The head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, made a similar statement in this regard during a briefing in Brussels following the two-day meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of NATO member countries.

This is critical, because even with money and ammunition, there must be people on the front lines to resist Russian aggression. Ukraine will have to make difficult decisions regarding further mobilization, but these decisions are necessary, Blinken said. Share

Despite this, the head of American diplomacy does not deny that official Washington has its obligations.