The US calls on Ukraine to make "difficult decisions" to win the war
The US calls on Ukraine to make "difficult decisions" to win the war

US Department of State
The USA once again calls on Ukraine to increase mobilization
The team of American leader Joe Biden believes that Ukraine must make "difficult decisions" regarding the continuation of mobilization in order not to lose the war.

Points of attention

  • Anthony Blinken pointed out the importance of every soldier that Ukraine mobilizes for the defense of the motherland.
  • In turn, the USA declared that it is fulfilling all its promises to Kyiv against the background of the war.

The USA once again calls on Ukraine to increase mobilization

The head of the US State Department, Anthony Blinken, made a statement in this regard during a briefing in Brussels following the two-day meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of NATO member countries.

This is critical, because even with money and ammunition, there must be people on the front lines to resist Russian aggression. Ukraine will have to make difficult decisions regarding further mobilization, but these decisions are necessary.

Anthony Blinken

Anthony Blinken

Head of the US State Department

Despite this, the head of American diplomacy does not deny that official Washington has its obligations.

According to him, for every person, every soldier that Ukraine mobilizes, the USA has undertaken to provide their training and the necessary equipment for the effective defense of the country.

Martial law and general mobilization continued in Ukraine

It will be recalled that on November 8, it was officially announced that the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky signed the laws on the extension of the martial law and the extension of the period of general mobilization.

They will be valid for at least another 90 days.

What is important to understand is that this is already the 13th similar decision during the full-scale war in the country.

Martial law involves restrictions on freedom of movement and other restrictions for citizens. General mobilization gives the right to call up citizens aged 18 to 60 to serve in the army.

The current mobilization law requires updating the credentials of citizens between the ages of 18 and 60, including phone number and residential address.

