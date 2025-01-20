The resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" announced a large action at TOT for Unity Day

On the occasion of the Day of Unity of Ukraine, activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement announced a large-scale action in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia. On January 22, Ukrainian symbols will return to all TOTs.
How to join the large-scale activist action on TOT
As activists of the "Yellow Ribbon" movement note, every person who finds themselves under occupation can join this action.
By the way, in the spring of 2022, with the beginning of the Russian occupation of Kherson, the city's residents resisted the Russian military. The symbol of resistance was a yellow ribbon, which the townspeople hung in different parts of the regional center. On November 11, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated Kherson. Meanwhile, pro-Ukrainian activists continue their underground protest in the temporarily occupied Crimea, in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.
Ukrainian flag flies high on mountaintop in occupied Crimea
As activists reported, the Ukrainian flag was unfurled on Unity Day, which is celebrated in Ukraine on January 22.
