In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a vehicle used by Russian soldiers was destroyed as a result of an operation by the local resistance movement, sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported to Online.UA.

Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment

According to insiders in the DIU, the incident occurred on December 20 near the Nakhimov military training institution.

The resistance movement managed to destroy a “Niva” vehicle used by enemy troops in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine using an incendiary mixture.

Online.UA's interlocutors in military intelligence emphasized that this was another action-reminder to all Russian occupiers who are plundering Ukrainian land.

Day and night, at home and on duty, every occupier, his henchmen and property are targets for Ukrainian special services. Today, the “holy fire” of the Ukrainian resistance descended on the enemy “Nyva”, and tomorrow it may descend on the heads of Russian terrorists. None of the invaders will feel safe, wherever they are, — anonymous sources in the DIU emphasize. Share

DIU showed the destruction of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet

Recently, Ukrainian intelligence officers reported new serious losses suffered by the aggressor country, Russia.

As it turned out, the enemy is unable to protect fighters from destruction on its own territory.

The DIU notes that on December 14, 2024, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down right at the airfield in the city of Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

Moreover, it is stated that on December 13, a massive fire in the city of Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country used the aforementioned military facilities in its war of aggression against Ukraine.