Resistance movement burned the Z-car of the Russian invaders in Mariupol ― sources
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Resistance movement burned the Z-car of the Russian invaders in Mariupol ― sources

Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a vehicle used by Russian soldiers was destroyed as a result of an operation by the local resistance movement, sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine reported to Online.UA.

Points of attention

  • The resistance movement in Mariupol continues its successful “hunt” for enemy targets.
  • The partisans demonstrate high efficiency in the fight against the Russian invaders.
  • Ukrainian intelligence reminds that any crime committed by the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, will result in powerful and inevitable retaliation.

Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment

According to insiders in the DIU, the incident occurred on December 20 near the Nakhimov military training institution.

The resistance movement managed to destroy a “Niva” vehicle used by enemy troops in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine using an incendiary mixture.

Online.UA's interlocutors in military intelligence emphasized that this was another action-reminder to all Russian occupiers who are plundering Ukrainian land.

Day and night, at home and on duty, every occupier, his henchmen and property are targets for Ukrainian special services. Today, the “holy fire” of the Ukrainian resistance descended on the enemy “Nyva”, and tomorrow it may descend on the heads of Russian terrorists. None of the invaders will feel safe, wherever they are, — anonymous sources in the DIU emphasize.

DIU showed the destruction of a Russian Su-30 fighter jet

Recently, Ukrainian intelligence officers reported new serious losses suffered by the aggressor country, Russia.

As it turned out, the enemy is unable to protect fighters from destruction on its own territory.

The DIU notes that on December 14, 2024, an enemy Su-30 fighter jet burned down right at the airfield in the city of Krymsk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia.

Moreover, it is stated that on December 13, a massive fire in the city of Krasnodar disabled three Russian railway locomotives.

What is important to understand is that the aggressor country used the aforementioned military facilities in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

The DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reminds that there will be fair retribution for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people. Glory to Ukraine! — says the official statement of Ukrainian intelligence officers.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The country Russia does not exist". DIU brightly "congratulated" the Russians with a cyber attack on government portals
DIU
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians are whining. DIU learned about Putin's new problem in Syria
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russians are whining. DIU learned about Putin's new problem in Syria
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU revealed the details of the sniper record of the special agent "Lector"
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?