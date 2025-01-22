The resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" held a large-scale rally on the occasion of Unity Day — photo
The resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" held a large-scale rally on the occasion of Unity Day — photo

"Yellow Ribbon" publishes photo greetings from occupied Crimea
Source:  Yellow Ribbon

The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement, which operates in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, congratulated Ukraine on Unity Day on January 22. The activists risked their lives to remind everyone of the indomitability and unity of the Ukrainian people.

Points of attention

  • The Yellow Ribbon movement continues to actively fight for the independence of Ukraine.
  • The event on the occasion of Unity Day brought together hundreds of people.
  • Ukrainian symbols reappeared on the streets of dozens of occupied cities and villages.

"Yellow Ribbon" publishes photo greetings from occupied Crimea

As activists note, on Unity Day, Ukrainian symbols reappeared in the cities of the temporarily occupied peninsula — Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, and Yevpatoria.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

The Yellow Ribbon movement uses any means to remind us that Crimea was, is, and will be Ukrainian: paper, patches, stickers, inscriptions.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

What is important to understand is that this action once again united hundreds of brave and strong people who continue to fight for the independence of their homeland.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

We are the voice of millions of Ukrainians on TOT. Despite the risks, we show that Ukraine is united even in the darkest times. Happy Unity Day, Ukraine. Crimea is fighting and waiting! — activists emphasize.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

Ukrainians in Donetsk and Luhansk regions also joined in the congratulations

Activists draw attention to the fact that on Unity Day, Ukrainian symbols appeared on the streets of Donetsk, Luhansk, Alchevsk, Perevalsk, Mariupol, Melitopol, and Henichesk.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement emphasizes that every sign of protest is strong and unambiguous, because it reminds the Russian invaders: this is Ukraine.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

Risking their lives, Ukrainians at TOT continue their fight for victory.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

We prove that the occupiers cannot break our spirit. After all, they will never be able to overcome our thirst for struggle, for unity, for Ukraine, and for a peaceful life on a free land. Ukraine is one! So it was. So it is. So it will be. Let us fight — we will overcome!

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

Recall that the Day of Unity of Ukraine is a public holiday celebrated every year on January 22, the day of the proclamation of the Act of Union of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic, which took place in 1919 on Sophia Square in Kyiv.

