The resistance movement "Yellow Ribbon" held a large-scale rally on the occasion of Unity Day — photo

The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement, which operates in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, congratulated Ukraine on Unity Day on January 22. The activists risked their lives to remind everyone of the indomitability and unity of the Ukrainian people.

"Yellow Ribbon" publishes photo greetings from occupied Crimea

As activists note, on Unity Day, Ukrainian symbols reappeared in the cities of the temporarily occupied peninsula — Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, and Yevpatoria.

Photo: instagram.com/yellowribbonua

The Yellow Ribbon movement uses any means to remind us that Crimea was, is, and will be Ukrainian: paper, patches, stickers, inscriptions.

What is important to understand is that this action once again united hundreds of brave and strong people who continue to fight for the independence of their homeland.

We are the voice of millions of Ukrainians on TOT. Despite the risks, we show that Ukraine is united even in the darkest times. Happy Unity Day, Ukraine. Crimea is fighting and waiting! — activists emphasize. Share

Ukrainians in Donetsk and Luhansk regions also joined in the congratulations

Activists draw attention to the fact that on Unity Day, Ukrainian symbols appeared on the streets of Donetsk, Luhansk, Alchevsk, Perevalsk, Mariupol, Melitopol, and Henichesk.

The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement emphasizes that every sign of protest is strong and unambiguous, because it reminds the Russian invaders: this is Ukraine.

Risking their lives, Ukrainians at TOT continue their fight for victory.

We prove that the occupiers cannot break our spirit. After all, they will never be able to overcome our thirst for struggle, for unity, for Ukraine, and for a peaceful life on a free land. Ukraine is one! So it was. So it is. So it will be. Let us fight — we will overcome! Share

