The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement, which operates in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories, congratulated Ukraine on Unity Day on January 22. The activists risked their lives to remind everyone of the indomitability and unity of the Ukrainian people.
Points of attention
- The Yellow Ribbon movement continues to actively fight for the independence of Ukraine.
- The event on the occasion of Unity Day brought together hundreds of people.
- Ukrainian symbols reappeared on the streets of dozens of occupied cities and villages.
"Yellow Ribbon" publishes photo greetings from occupied Crimea
As activists note, on Unity Day, Ukrainian symbols reappeared in the cities of the temporarily occupied peninsula — Simferopol, Sevastopol, Yalta, and Yevpatoria.
The Yellow Ribbon movement uses any means to remind us that Crimea was, is, and will be Ukrainian: paper, patches, stickers, inscriptions.
What is important to understand is that this action once again united hundreds of brave and strong people who continue to fight for the independence of their homeland.
Ukrainians in Donetsk and Luhansk regions also joined in the congratulations
Activists draw attention to the fact that on Unity Day, Ukrainian symbols appeared on the streets of Donetsk, Luhansk, Alchevsk, Perevalsk, Mariupol, Melitopol, and Henichesk.
The Yellow Ribbon resistance movement emphasizes that every sign of protest is strong and unambiguous, because it reminds the Russian invaders: this is Ukraine.
Risking their lives, Ukrainians at TOT continue their fight for victory.
Recall that the Day of Unity of Ukraine is a public holiday celebrated every year on January 22, the day of the proclamation of the Act of Union of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic, which took place in 1919 on Sophia Square in Kyiv.
