According to the Republican Donald Trump, who intends to return to the White House again, he plans to improve the relations of the USA with Russia, China and North Korea, and they, they say, "will no longer be enemies" for the States.
Points of attention
- Trump plans to improve relations with dictatorships and change US foreign policy.
- Trump's plans for settling Russia's war against Ukraine remain unclear and without concrete explanations.
- Advisers of the presidential candidate have developed a plan to end the war, which is connected with the possible termination of military aid to Ukraine.
Trump wants a radical change in US foreign policy
During a campaign rally in Virginia, the Republican once again attacked his main opponent Joe Biden with accusations.
He began to claim that neither the Russian Federation, nor China, nor the DPRK "do not respect" the current head of the White House, and supposedly this is the main problem.
Trump continues to assure everyone that he will be able to settle Russia's war against Ukraine after his election victory.
Moreover, the Republican claims that he will do this even before entering the White House, but does not explain how it will happen.
What plan did Trump's team develop to end Russia's war against Ukraine
The Republican advisers recently developed and presented to him their plan to end the war.
According to its provisions, Trump can stop the supply of military aid to Ukraine if it refuses peace talks, but Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.
The former US president continues to assure that the priority of his potential second term will be the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.
It is also worth noting that during the debate, Trump emphasized that the conditions for ending the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, which were announced recently by the dictator Putin, are unacceptable.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-