The Russia will not be an enemy. Trump has announced changes in US policy if he wins the election

According to the Republican Donald Trump, who intends to return to the White House again, he plans to improve the relations of the USA with Russia, China and North Korea, and they, they say, "will no longer be enemies" for the States.

Trump wants a radical change in US foreign policy

During a campaign rally in Virginia, the Republican once again attacked his main opponent Joe Biden with accusations.

He began to claim that neither the Russian Federation, nor China, nor the DPRK "do not respect" the current head of the White House, and supposedly this is the main problem.

We have external enemies - China, Russia, North Korea. But they are not really enemies if we had a smart president. They will not be enemies, if we have a smart president, they will do wonderful things. Donald Trump Ex-president of the USA

Trump continues to assure everyone that he will be able to settle Russia's war against Ukraine after his election victory.

Moreover, the Republican claims that he will do this even before entering the White House, but does not explain how it will happen.

What plan did Trump's team develop to end Russia's war against Ukraine

The Republican advisers recently developed and presented to him their plan to end the war.

According to its provisions, Trump can stop the supply of military aid to Ukraine if it refuses peace talks, but Moscow will be warned that any refusal to negotiate will lead to increased support for Kyiv.

The former US president continues to assure that the priority of his potential second term will be the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible.