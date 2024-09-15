The Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv. 3 people were injured

On September 15, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv. Currently, it is known that a high-rise building was hit, and people were also injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv, causing damage and injuring three people.
- As a result of the shelling on September 15, the civil infrastructure in Kharkiv and other regions of Ukraine suffered great destruction and damage.
- The invaders used ballistic missiles and guided aerial bombs to attack Ukraine, but were repulsed by air defense forces.
- According to military sources, the radio engineering troops detected and escorted more than 15 means of attack of the enemy.
- After enemy attacks in Kharkiv, a fire broke out in the building of a polyclinic and an educational institution, as well as burning grass in the Kyiv district.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv on September 15
As the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported, a fire broke out as a result of the attack. There is also destruction.
Before that, it was reported about the launch of guided aerial bombs on the city.
Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov announced the damage to the civil infrastructure in the Nemyshlyan district. According to him, three people were injured.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15
According to the military, 17 enemy air attack vehicles were detected and escorted by radio engineering troops.
The occupiers hit Odesa with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 14 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk and Chauda.
The air defense forces destroyed the Kh-59 missile and 10 Shaheds.
Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions.
As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported, in Kharkiv, due to an enemy attack, the polyclinic building was damaged and a fire broke out in an educational institution. There were no casualties.
The head of the OVA also noted that about an hour before, on September 14 at 11:20 p.m., the Russian Army launched two guided aerial bombs for an attack. In Kharkiv, as a result of this shelling, a fire broke out in the building of an educational institution, as well as burning grass in the Kyiv district.
