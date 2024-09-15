The Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv. 3 people were injured

On September 15, the Russian invaders attacked Kharkiv. Currently, it is known that a high-rise building was hit, and people were also injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv on September 15

As the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, reported, a fire broke out as a result of the attack. There is also destruction.

Before that, it was reported about the launch of guided aerial bombs on the city.

Subsequently, the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov announced the damage to the civil infrastructure in the Nemyshlyan district. According to him, three people were injured.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on September 15

According to the military, 17 enemy air attack vehicles were detected and escorted by radio engineering troops.

The occupiers hit Odesa with two "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and one Kh-59 guided air missile from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, as well as 14 "Shahed" type attack UAVs from Kursk and Chauda.

The air defense forces destroyed the Kh-59 missile and 10 Shaheds.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Poltava and Mykolaiv regions.

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported, in Kharkiv, due to an enemy attack, the polyclinic building was damaged and a fire broke out in an educational institution. There were no casualties.