On the evening of November 6, the Russian military hit the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, a 33-year-old woman died, and a 53-year-old employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia" was injured.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched an attack on Sumy Oblast with the help of guided aerial bombs, which resulted in the death of a woman and the wounding of another person.
- After the attack on Sumy Oblast, the Russian forces of the order bearers struck Kyiv, causing a series of fires and destruction.
- Buildings, residential complexes, and gas stations became targets of Russian attacks, which resulted in serious material damage and a threat to the civilian population.
- The events in Sumy Oblast and Kyiv testify to the aggressiveness and ruthlessness of the Russian army and the need for an international response to such acts of defiance.
What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation in Sumy Oblast
According to the investigation, on November 6 around 10:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Yampil community of the Shostky district.
It is reported that a 53-year-old employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia" was rescued from the damaged non-residential building. The victim was handed over to medical workers.
However, from under another destroyed building, the State Emergency Service officers unblocked the body of a 33-year-old employee of a gas station.
The occupiers also damaged a high-rise building, railway infrastructure and destroyed a gas station.
The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with "shaheds"
On the night of November 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with mortars. As a result of falling debris, a number of fires broke out in five districts, houses were destroyed and victims were injured.
in the Holosiiv district, an apartment in a residential building was damaged, without a fire, one person sought medical help.
Also in this area, a fire broke out on the territory of the garages and the nearby service station with a total area of 200 square meters. The fire has already been extinguished. There were no casualties.
In the Pechersk district, a restaurant caught fire on the 33rd floor of a residential building with an area of 50 square meters, and there is partial destruction of construction structures on the 34th technical floor. The fire was extinguished. No casualties.
In the Solomyansk district, a fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise - warehouses on an area of 600 square meters were on fire. Information about the victims is being clarified.
A fire broke out on the roof of a 6-story business center building with an area of 10 square meters in the Obolon district. There are no previous victims.
In the Podilsky District, a residential building caught fire as a result of falling debris. The information is being clarified.
