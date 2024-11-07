The Russian army attacked Sumy Oblast with anti-aircraft guns — one woman was killed and another was injured

On the evening of November 6, the Russian military hit the civilian infrastructure of the Sumy region with guided aerial bombs. As a result of the attack, a 33-year-old woman died, and a 53-year-old employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia" was injured.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation in Sumy Oblast

According to the investigation, on November 6 around 10:00 p.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Yampil community of the Shostky district.

It is reported that a 53-year-old employee of "Ukrzaliznytsia" was rescued from the damaged non-residential building. The victim was handed over to medical workers.

However, from under another destroyed building, the State Emergency Service officers unblocked the body of a 33-year-old employee of a gas station.

The occupiers also damaged a high-rise building, railway infrastructure and destroyed a gas station.

The Russian Federation attacked Kyiv with "shaheds"

On the night of November 7, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with mortars. As a result of falling debris, a number of fires broke out in five districts, houses were destroyed and victims were injured.

in the Holosiiv district, an apartment in a residential building was damaged, without a fire, one person sought medical help.

Also in this area, a fire broke out on the territory of the garages and the nearby service station with a total area of 200 square meters. The fire has already been extinguished. There were no casualties.