The Russian army attacked the Mykolaiv region with FPV drones — one person was killed and four were injured

In the Mykolaiv region, four people were injured after an attack by a Russian FPV drone, and the people are in a moderately serious condition in the hospital. One person was also killed as a result of an enemy drone attack.
Points of attention
- Russian army carried out a drone attack in Mykolaiv region, causing one fatality and four injuries.
- The injured individuals are currently in moderate condition and receiving medical care in the hospital.
Russia attacks Mykolaiv region with fpv drones: there are casualties
This was reported by the Mykolaiv OVA.
This afternoon, the enemy attacked the Horokhiv community with an FPV drone. The attack injured four people — two women and two men.
As noted, all the victims have been hospitalized, and their condition is moderate.
It was previously reported that a man was killed as a result of today's Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region.
Russians attack Kutsurubsk community with FPV drones. A 64-year-old man was killed in the attack. A car was damaged
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