The Russian army attacked the Mykolaiv region with FPV drones — one person was killed and four were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army attacked the Mykolaiv region with FPV drones — one person was killed and four were injured

Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
fpv drone
Читати українською

In the Mykolaiv region, four people were injured after an attack by a Russian FPV drone, and the people are in a moderately serious condition in the hospital. One person was also killed as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Points of attention

  • Russian army carried out a drone attack in Mykolaiv region, causing one fatality and four injuries.
  • The injured individuals are currently in moderate condition and receiving medical care in the hospital.

Russia attacks Mykolaiv region with fpv drones: there are casualties

This was reported by the Mykolaiv OVA.

This afternoon, the enemy attacked the Horokhiv community with an FPV drone. The attack injured four people — two women and two men.

As noted, all the victims have been hospitalized, and their condition is moderate.

People are provided with all necessary medical care.

It was previously reported that a man was killed as a result of today's Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region.

Russians attack Kutsurubsk community with FPV drones. A 64-year-old man was killed in the attack. A car was damaged

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with shaheeds — five injured
Vitaly Kim / Mykolaivska OVA
shaheed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
5 people injured in Russian attacks on Odessa and Mykolaiv
State Emergency Service
Russia's new attacks on Ukraine - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?