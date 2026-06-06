The Russian army attacked the Mykolaiv region with FPV drones — one person was killed and four were injured

In the Mykolaiv region, four people were injured after an attack by a Russian FPV drone, and the people are in a moderately serious condition in the hospital. One person was also killed as a result of an enemy drone attack.

Russia attacks Mykolaiv region with fpv drones: there are casualties

This was reported by the Mykolaiv OVA.

This afternoon, the enemy attacked the Horokhiv community with an FPV drone. The attack injured four people — two women and two men.

As noted, all the victims have been hospitalized, and their condition is moderate.

People are provided with all necessary medical care. Share

It was previously reported that a man was killed as a result of today's Russian attack in the Mykolaiv region.