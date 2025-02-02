According to the Air Force Command, during the night the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed attack drones and other types of drone simulators.

What is known about the results of air defense work during the repelling of the Russian army's drone attack on Ukraine?

It is noted that the Russian occupiers launched drones to attack Ukraine from the directions of Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in repelling the enemy drone attack.

As of 9 a.m., 40 enemy drones have been confirmed destroyed. Another 13 simulator drones have been lost in the field.

Air defense operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odessa regions.

What is known about the new air alert and the situation in the airspace over Ukraine?

On the morning of Sunday, February 2, an air raid alert was declared:

In Kyiv,

Odessa;

Kherson;

Nikolaevskaya;

Khmelnytskyi;

Western regions.

The Air Force warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons from the northeast, in areas where an air alert has been declared.

According to the State Emergency Service, in the Sumy region, the enemy struck an infrastructure facility, provoking a large-scale fire.

Rescuers note that the fire spread rapidly, there was a high fire load. Despite this, the fire was extinguished.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

According to the Sumy OVA, the enemy attacked the region with strike drones that night. The attack damaged houses and cars.

In total, 13 enemy drones were destroyed in the Sumy region overnight. Since the beginning of the year, air defense forces have shot down 274 drones in the Sumy region.