Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 missiles and drones on the night of February 1

On the night of February 1, Russia carried out a combined strike on Ukraine with missiles of various types, as well as Shahed strike aircraft and other types of drones. In total, the enemy launched 165 air attack vehicles.

In total, the radio engineering troops of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and tracked 165 enemy air targets:

7 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launch areas — TOT AR Crimea, Voronezh region, Russian Federation);

7 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, TOT of Donetsk region);

8 Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;

4 Caliber cruise missiles (from carriers in the Black Sea);

8 Kh-101/Kh-55cm cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic bombers;

10 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft (launch area — Voronezh Region, Russian Federation);

2 Kh-31P guided aircraft missiles (from the Black Sea);

123 Shahed strike UAVs/simulator drones of various types (launch areas — Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, RF, Chauda TOT AR Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

According to preliminary data, 56 Shahed strike drones/simulator drones of various types were shot down, another 61 drones did not reach their targets (lost in location). Some of the enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense.

A significant part of the missiles, due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, did not reach their targets. However, there were also hits, in particular by missiles that entered the target on a ballistic trajectory. We are not yet releasing detailed information about enemy missiles. Share

Recall that Russian troops during a massive attack on the night of February 1 struck Kharkiv, killing one person. The occupiers also hit a multi-story residential building in Poltava, killing 7 people and injuring 14 more.

Also, on the night of February 1, the enemy shelled Ukrainian enterprises and facilities of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure in Zaporizhia, Odessa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, and Kyiv regions.

We should add that before this, Putin's troops launched a missile strike on the center of Odessa. As a result of the attack, 7 people were injured. The building of the Bristol Hotel suffered significant damage. This is one of the most distinctive architectural structures in the central part of the city.