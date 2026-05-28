The Russian Army has intensified assault operations in part of the Orekhiv direction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Army has intensified assault operations in part of the Orekhiv direction

occupiers
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

The enemy has become more active in certain areas of the Orikhiv direction, planning to transfer an assault landing battalion to intensify the offensive.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army has intensified assault operations in the Orekhiv direction, conducting multiple assaults in a single day and planning to transfer an assault landing battalion for further offensives.
  • The enemy, showing increased activity, is regrouping, bringing in assault groups to the front lines, and deploying personnel and sabotage groups in the defense depths of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia transfers paratroopers to the Orekhiv sector of the front

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn.

The enemy has become more active in some areas in the Orikhiv direction and has carried out nine assaults on our positions here over the past 24 hours. Usually we recorded three or four in the areas of the front near Stepnohirsk and near Maly Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky.

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Vladyslav Voloshyn

Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Voloshin noted that this confirms our intelligence data that the Russian army is regrouping, bringing up the personnel of assault groups to the front lines, and infiltrating its personnel and sabotage groups into the depths of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We, of course, destroyed them, but the enemy has already begun to become somewhat more active. According to our intelligence, an assault landing battalion will be transferred to the Orikhiv direction from the reserve of the commander of their Dnieper group, General Teplinsky, who is also the commander of their airborne troops, in order to maintain a high pace of assault operations.

He added that the situation on the southern routes will be tense, both in the Hulyaipil, Orikhiv and Oleksandriv directions.

On the islands near Kherson, the enemy is regrouping and preparing for another attempt to capture some of them. The defense forces are informed of these intentions and are waiting to sink the enemy.

Over the past 24 hours, we have not recorded any combat clashes on the islands, but this is probably because the enemy is currently regrouping forces and assets there. He does not stop conducting reconnaissance, he does not stop striking with both aircraft and drones.

According to the spokesman, during the week, 25-30 assault attempts were recorded in the direction of the Antonivskie bridges — both road and rail. There were also attempts to land on several islands, in particular on Bilogruy, Nestryga, and Milki.

We expect that the enemy will not calm down, but will continue attempts to land and seize control of a number of islands. We are ready for this, we are waiting: sail away, we will sink you.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Orihiv with aerial bombs. A woman was injured
Yuri Malashko / Zaporizhzhia OVA
Attack
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU warned about the intensification of Russian army assaults in the Orikhiv direction
The AFU warned about the intensification of Russian army assaults in the Orikhiv direction
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: USF burned two air defense systems of the Russian army in the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions
air defense system

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?