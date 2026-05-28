The Russian Army has intensified assault operations in part of the Orekhiv direction

The enemy has become more active in certain areas of the Orikhiv direction, planning to transfer an assault landing battalion to intensify the offensive.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has intensified assault operations in the Orekhiv direction, conducting multiple assaults in a single day and planning to transfer an assault landing battalion for further offensives.
- The enemy, showing increased activity, is regrouping, bringing in assault groups to the front lines, and deploying personnel and sabotage groups in the defense depths of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Russia transfers paratroopers to the Orekhiv sector of the front
This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn.
Voloshin noted that this confirms our intelligence data that the Russian army is regrouping, bringing up the personnel of assault groups to the front lines, and infiltrating its personnel and sabotage groups into the depths of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
He added that the situation on the southern routes will be tense, both in the Hulyaipil, Orikhiv and Oleksandriv directions.
On the islands near Kherson, the enemy is regrouping and preparing for another attempt to capture some of them. The defense forces are informed of these intentions and are waiting to sink the enemy.
Over the past 24 hours, we have not recorded any combat clashes on the islands, but this is probably because the enemy is currently regrouping forces and assets there. He does not stop conducting reconnaissance, he does not stop striking with both aircraft and drones.
According to the spokesman, during the week, 25-30 assault attempts were recorded in the direction of the Antonivskie bridges — both road and rail. There were also attempts to land on several islands, in particular on Bilogruy, Nestryga, and Milki.
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