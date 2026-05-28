The Russian Army has intensified assault operations in part of the Orekhiv direction

The enemy has become more active in certain areas of the Orikhiv direction, planning to transfer an assault landing battalion to intensify the offensive.

Russia transfers paratroopers to the Orekhiv sector of the front

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Colonel Vladyslav Voloshyn.

The enemy has become more active in some areas in the Orikhiv direction and has carried out nine assaults on our positions here over the past 24 hours. Usually we recorded three or four in the areas of the front near Stepnohirsk and near Maly Shcherbaky, Shcherbaky. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

Voloshin noted that this confirms our intelligence data that the Russian army is regrouping, bringing up the personnel of assault groups to the front lines, and infiltrating its personnel and sabotage groups into the depths of the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

We, of course, destroyed them, but the enemy has already begun to become somewhat more active. According to our intelligence, an assault landing battalion will be transferred to the Orikhiv direction from the reserve of the commander of their Dnieper group, General Teplinsky, who is also the commander of their airborne troops, in order to maintain a high pace of assault operations. Share

He added that the situation on the southern routes will be tense, both in the Hulyaipil, Orikhiv and Oleksandriv directions.

On the islands near Kherson, the enemy is regrouping and preparing for another attempt to capture some of them. The defense forces are informed of these intentions and are waiting to sink the enemy.

Over the past 24 hours, we have not recorded any combat clashes on the islands, but this is probably because the enemy is currently regrouping forces and assets there. He does not stop conducting reconnaissance, he does not stop striking with both aircraft and drones.

According to the spokesman, during the week, 25-30 assault attempts were recorded in the direction of the Antonivskie bridges — both road and rail. There were also attempts to land on several islands, in particular on Bilogruy, Nestryga, and Milki.