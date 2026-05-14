The Russian army has intensified assaults in the Orikhiv direction

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops have resumed active assault operations and are trying to advance towards Zaporizhia.

Russia is trying to advance closer to Zaporizhia on the front

This was stated on television by the spokesman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

The Russians have resumed active assaults in the Orikhiv direction, because we (previously — ed.) recorded three or five here, and over the past day, eight have been recorded. Vladyslav Voloshyn Spokesperson of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine

According to him, the enemy has become more active near Stepnohirsk, as well as in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki and Maly Shcherbaki.

Here he seeks to break through in a northern direction, take control of certain bridgeheads closer to Zaporizhia, in order to keep our logistics under fire control, and strike at the regional center when necessary.

Last week, Russian forces significantly intensified combat operations in the southern direction, carrying out almost 200 assaults and significantly increasing the use of kamikaze drones and FPV.