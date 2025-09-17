The Russian Army has intensified assaults on the Toretsk and Seversk directions of the front

Since the beginning of this day, 117 combat clashes have occurred, with a particularly heated situation on the Siversky, Toretsk, and Pokrovsky directions of the front.
Current situation on the front on September 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 09/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, seven combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs, and also carried out 119 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, 13 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Odradne and towards Hryhorivka and Obukhivka. Two more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses four times in the areas of the settlements of Borivska, Andriyivka, Boguslavka, and in the direction of Kupyansk. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Druzhelyubivka, Shandryholove, Seredne, and Kolodyazi. One combat clash is ongoing.
Ten enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siverskyi direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of Hryhorivka, Dronivka, Viyimka, Fedorivka, and towards Yampol.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defenses of our defenders in the direction of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne, and in the direction of the settlement of Nikiforivka.
In the Torets direction, the enemy carried out 12 assault operations in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Katerynivka, Rusyny Yar, Poltavka, and towards Mykolaipyl. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovske direction, the Russian invaders made 38 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Zolotiy Kolodyaz, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Novye Shakhove and in the Pokrovske direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 31 enemy attacks, and fighting is still ongoing in seven locations.
In the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Komyshuvakha, Novogeorgiivka, Olhivske, and Ivanivka. The defense forces repelled nine enemy assaults, and four more combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the settlement of Poltavka. The settlements of Zaliznychne and Rizdvyanka were subjected to air strikes.
In the Orikhiv direction , with the support of aviation, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Kamianske — but without success.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy once tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivka Bridge, and the enemy also launched an airstrike on the areas of the settlements of Antonivka and Ingulka.
